Black Women Are More Likely Prone To Heart Disease Compared To White Women - Study

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 22, 2017 04:20 AM EST
Black Women And Heart Disease
The study found that black women are more prone to loneliness and other factors that can put them at risk for heart disease.
One of the problems that the U.S. faces today is heart disease. It is a burden to the patients and to their families. What is worst is that a new study suggests that for the black women that have a high risk of the illness are also more likely to money worries and loneliness compared to their whites.

The researchers said that the findings are important. Evidence of loneliness can be linked to the risk of heart problems and heart diseases.

The study author, Karen Saban, shared in a news release at the International Stroke Conference that black women are "at risk for cardiovascular disease [often] have unique predictors of loneliness" compared to white women, according to Consumer Health Day.

Karen Saban is also an associate dean for the research in the School of Nursing at Loyola University in Maywood, III. She will present the results at Houston on Tuesday for the stroke meeting.

In the new study, it includes 50 black women and 49 white women with under postmenopausal age, with having at least two risk factors for heart disease. The study participants then completed the questionnaire that outlines the aspects of their financial and social well-being.

Health Day reported that in comparison to white women, the researchers found that black women are twice as likely to tell that they are lonely. Black women have also near three times more likely to have problems with regards to money and 2.5 times more likely to feel that they have a "lower social status."

As follows, the findings also revealed that older black women also reported to have fewer social links to others and are less reliable for social support. Thus, the researchers also mentioned that the result of the study may lead to a newer way on how to address the effects of poverty and loneliness, especially to vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, the findings that are presented at the meetings are generally viewed as preliminary. These are until they will be published in a peer-reviewed journal.

