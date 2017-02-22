Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence Climate Change international space station

Total Solar Eclipse And Blood Moon: Are People Living In The End Times?

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 22, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Total Solar Eclipse
The Total Solar Eclipse occurs this year on Aug. 21.
(Photo : National Astronomical Observatory of Japan/Getty Images)

Doomsayers have predicted that the forthcoming total solar eclipse will signal the end of the world. As sensationalists link solar and lunar eclipses to the end of days, people have become intrigued about the possible hidden messages that these astronomical occurrences convey.

Earlier rumors about the looming apocalypse had sparked following the release of a book that introduced the term "Blood Moon." Written by Christian author John Hagee, the book titled Four Blood Moons: Something is About to Change talks about the 2014-2015 lunar tetrad -- the four consecutive total lunar eclipses -- that may have fulfilled the end-of-days prophecy in the Book of Joel.

"The sun will become dark, and the moon will turn blood red before that great and terrible day of the Lord arrives." -- Joel 2:13

According to EarthSky, the prophetic verse describes two different astronomical events: the total solar eclipse when the Sun turns into darkness and a total lunar eclipse when the Moon turns to blood. The total solar eclipse, which is going to occur on Aug. 21 this year, is a phenomenon where the Moon is directly between the Sun and the Earth. On the other hand, a total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is directly between the Sun and the Moon and the planet's shadow covers its satellite.

According to Unsealed, the four Blood Moons of 2014-2015 coincided with four significant Jewish feasts, convincing some Jews and Christians that the lunar tetrad must have been an important sign that the end is certainly approaching. The first Blood Moon occurred on April 15, 2014, the Feast of Passover. The second occurred on the Feast of Tabernacles on Oct. 8, 2014. It was followed by the third on the Feast of Passover on April 4, 2015. The final occurrence happened on the Feast of Tabernacles on Sep. 28, 2015.

These occurrences may or may not be signs of the end times but a bit of idea, at least, would not hurt.

