Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence Climate Change international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Spineless Ancient Beast Makes Scientists Question Evolution

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 22, 2017 04:50 AM EST
Tully Monster
Tully monster ruled definitely not a fish, but nobody knows what it is yet, either.
(Photo : NewsBeat Social/YouTube screenshot)

Around 307 million years ago, a bizarre beast called the Tully monster roamed the seas. Scientists in modern times have long been mystified by its absurd characteristics. Its eyes were like those of a hammerhead shark's and a pincer-like mouth that altogether made it look like it belongs to the world of Dr. Seuss.

The Tully monster has often confused scientists as to how they should be classified. But last year, they were finally able to do so, with two different scientific groups announcing that it is most likely a marine vertebrate. That could have put the classification debate to an end. But according to Live Science, it looked like these two teams were wrong.

A new paper published in the journal Paleontology noted that the Tully monster may have in fact been an invertebrate or a spineless sea beast. Lead researcher Lauren Sallan, an assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, said that the animal was difficult to classify because it is very weird in itself. She shared, "It has these eyes that are on stalks, and it has this pincer at the end of a long proboscis, and there's even disagreement about which way is up. But the last thing that the Tully monster could be is a fish."

The statement came when the thousands of preserved fossils studied were found to no key structures missing for it to be called an aquatic vertebrate. The Huffington Post noted that the missing structures, called otic capsules, were components of the ear, which allowed sea creatures to balance, as well as a lateral line that serves as a sensory structure that enables them to orient themselves in space.

The Tully monster is definitely not a fish. But at this point, nobody knows what it actually is either.

TagsTully Monster, species classification, sea animals

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Elephant Numbers Continue To Dwindle

Naica Crystal Caves Trapped Dormant Life, Scientists Say

Wooly Mammoth Makes A Comeback?

Squid With Lopsided Pair Of Eyes Survives In Ocean's Gloomy Area

New Gecko Species Can Put Houdini To Shame

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Alien Exoplanets Like Earth

Heads Up Exoplanet Lovers! NASA Holds News Conference With Regards To New Findings Of Exoplanets
Snow Monkeys With Alien Genes

Alien Gene Found! Animals Having It Were Killed; 57 Of Them Went Through Lethal Injection
Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse And Blood Moon: Are People Living In The End Times?
Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Has NASA Found Aliens? The Answer Will Be Revealed Today
  2. Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size Of Manhattan
  3. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. Heads Up Exoplanet Lovers! NASA Holds News Conference With Regards To New Findings Of Exoplanets
  3. How Long Should A Person Fast To Burn Fat?
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse
Pluto's Icy Heart

NASA Scientists Plan To Give Pluto Its Planet Status Again
Berlin Broadcast Tower

'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink
The Southbank Plays Host To Five Giant Pterosaurs

Giant Flying Reptile Preyed On Dinosaurs And Other Animals In Romania
Real Time Analytics