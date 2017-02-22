Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence Climate Change international space station

Aliens Are Real And They Turned 23 Russian Soldiers Into Stone?

Tripti
Feb 22, 2017
In 1993, Russian soldiers gunned down a UFO. After which, the aliens petrified them. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Alien Planet/YouTube screenshot)

A recently released CIA document may be the first official proof that aliens are real indeed. CIA published a declassified document on its website, which described a real alien encounter in 1993. The incident happened when a UFO was spotted over a Siberian military base. A few Russian soldiers spotted it and gunned it down with the help of surface-to-air missiles.

The UFO crash landed nearby and five aliens emerged out of it. According to the two soldiers who witnessed the incident and managed to survive, "Five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes got out."

They fused together to form some sort of a bright light, which then blasted off and turned 23 Russian soldiers into stone. Although the report seems to be the script of a sci-fi alien Hollywood movie, according to the CIA, it is in fact real and it had happened back in 1993, Express reported.

The report was translated into English from a Ukrainian newspaper, which also stated that the whole incident was documented in a 250-page KGB Dossier. The KGB report includes testimonials and original pictures of the happenings. It was also mentioned that the remains of the petrified soldiers were shipped off to a research institute near Moscow for further analyses, according to The Sun.

Later it was found that the aliens managed to turn human flesh and blood into limestone. Exactly how they did it still remains an unsolved mystery. This, however, proved that aliens are far more powerful and advanced beings, and they may have the power or weapons to either wipe out mankind or enslave them forever.

It is apparent that if people did manage to contact aliens in the future, there are the faintest chances of them being friendly. Anyhow, the declassified document provides a firm evidence that "aliens are real," and if NASA or other space agencies say otherwise, then they must come forward and explain the report "logically."

