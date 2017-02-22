Nutrition Facts: Parents Don't Think They Feed Their Kids Nutritionally Right - Survey

Parents wanted to feed their kids food that is high in nutrition but convenience might be a problem.

Good nutrition plays a key role in raising the children. Most of the American parents also believe that nutrition is very important. However, a new survey suggests that only one third of the parents thinks that they are doing a good job in teaching healthy eating habits to their kids.

A co-director at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, Sarah Clark, said that, "Most parents understand that they should provide healthy food for their children, but the reality of work schedules, children's activities and different food preferences can make meal preparation a hectic and frustrating experience."

In the poll, it includes more than 1, 700 parents that have kids with ages 4 to 18. The experts have found that half of the participants believes that their children eat mostly a healthy diet. But, one in six of them said that their children's diet is very nutritious, according to Science Daily.

Also, the poll shows that the quarter of the parents shared that the diet of their children is somewhat unhealthy or healthy. As for the 20 percent, they do not believe that it is important to limit the fast food or other junk food, and 16 percent believe that it is somehow not important or important to have a limitation on the sugary drinks.

According to the parents, to get their kids to eat better is such an obstacle. This is especially with the price, fussiness and convenience over the food.

In a hospital news release, Clark said that, "The tension between buying foods children like and buying foods that are healthy can be an ongoing struggle. Many of us know the feeling of spending time and money on a healthy meal only to have our children grimace at the sight of it and not take a single bite."

Clark warned that many of the so-called convenient food are packed with high sugar, calories and fat. Eating too much of this kind of food can result in child obesity and other problems with regard to health.

Meanwhile, even if the parents want to purchase healthy food, nearly half of them said that the foods are quite hard to identify. One in four respondents mentioned that the choices are not available where they shop.

Consumer Health Daily reported Clark also said that most of the parents truly wanted their children to eat healthy as much as possible. But the parents may also need help to make the healthy diet happen.