What Killed This Mysterious Half-Eaten Shark Washed Up On A Florida Beach?

A fisherman kneels beside a dead shark lying belly up on a quayside. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

(Photo : Fox Photos/Getty Images)

A half-eaten shark about 5-foot in length washed up on a Florida Beach on Saturday. Many are wondering what killed a big 5-foot shark.

Tammy Morris, the beach safety spokeswoman, said that the shark was "definitely" eaten by a bigger fish. She further said that the shark was either a blacktip or spinner shark.

The dead shark lost almost half of its body. Its carcass was found on New Smyrna Beach in Florida. The lifeguard from a Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue took a photo of the half-eaten shark. Morris said that it was quite rare to see half-eaten sharks washed up on the beach. On the other hand, she had seen it before.

MYSTERY: Half-eaten shark on Florida beach raises speculation about what killed it https://t.co/5ucyh0Oapg pic.twitter.com/cPwUaWolJ3 — D100 Radio (@D100Radio) February 21, 2017

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that a big 14-foot white shark named Katherine was seen off the Florida coast in January. The wildlife officials also said that another great white shark was seen in the water in February. One commentator said that there is always a bigger fish.

The great white shark also referred to as white shark or white death is known for its size. The mature female white shark could grow up to 6.1 meters (20 feet) in length and could weigh about 4,950 kg. On the other hand, most of them are smaller, the males are about 11 feet to 13 feet and the females are 15 feet to 16 feet in length.

The lifespan of great white sharks could reach up to 70 years or more. It is considered one of the longest-lived cartilaginous fish. It is also one of the primary predators of marine mammals such as fish and seabirds. Its natural predator is the killer whale. The great white shark is listed as vulnerable species by the IUCN.