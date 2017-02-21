Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station Climate Change alien existence

Older Moms Are More Likely To Give Birth To Children With Better Thinking Abilities, Research Says

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 04:40 AM EST
The research found that older moms gave birth to kids with a better cognitive ability that is very important.
A new research suggests that children born to older moms are more likely to have better thinking skills compared to those that have younger mothers. This is accordint to a research.

Women today seem to be older when they gave birth to their first child. On an average, the first-born child tends to be better in the cognitive ability tests on which the thinking skills are being measured. One answer for this is that the first-born children gathered much attention compared to other siblings born after them.

The study author who is also a researcher at London School of Economics and Political Science, Alice Goisis, said that, "Cognitive ability is important in and of itself but also because it is a strong predictor of how children fare in later life -- in terms of their educational attainment, their occupation, and their health," according to The Independent.

The study authors also noted that looking through the past, older moms were likely to be having their third or fourth child. They also needed to stretch their resources and energy.

In the study that has been published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, the researchers examined the data from three studies of British children who were born in 2001, 1970 and 1958. The kids took cognitive ability tests when they were aged 10 and 11.

As a result, the researchers found that in 1958 to 1970, the kids who were born with their moms who were 25 to 29 years old scored higher compared to moms who were between the ages of 35 and 39. However, the "reverse" was true in the 2001 group, according to Consumer Health Day.

Today, older moms have the advantage over the young ones. The researchers explained that they are often well educated and are more likely to have a career that has already been established. Older moms also are less likely to smoke during the pregnancy stage, which is very harmful to the baby.

In a news release, Goisis said that, "It's essential to better understand how these children are doing given that, since the 1980s, there has been a significant increase in the average age of women having their first child in industrialized countries."

