Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Ancient One: 9,000-Year-Old Ancestor Of Native American Tribe Finally Laid To Rest

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Old Skeleton
A skeleton is seen inside the new Stonehenge visitor center and exhibition. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Kennewick Man, known in the high desert of the Columbia Plateau as the "Ancient One," was finally reburied on Saturday. This was after 20 years of legal battles and scientific studies.

A feeling of finality and catharsis overcame those who fought to reclaim and repatriate the remains of the ancient ancestor, as well as sadness in remembering those who did not live to see such triumph. Still, for the tribes, there had been a sense of accomplishment in seeing the Kennewick Man returned to his rightful burial ground.

Chuck Sams, the communications director of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said that the return of the Ancient One's remains, despite arguments of scientists, "validated" what they felt all along. The Kennewick Man was theirs and was one of their own.

The Seattle Times reported that over the course of the legal battle, scientists have argued that the Ancient One was not an ancestor of the Columbia Plateau Tribes unearthed from the Columbia River banks in 1996. The bones are said to be among the oldest and most complete ancient human skeletons ever to be discovered in North America. It set off a legal battle between scientists who wanted to study the origin of the remains and the local tribes that wanted them reinterred.

Archeologists initially argued that the proportions of the Ancient One's skull were a closer match to Europeans than to Native Americans. According to Yahoo, this set off the decades-long debate regarding his origins. Five Pacific Northwestern tribes then went to the Army Corps of Engineers, which had jurisdiction over the unearthed bones, and asked to have him handed to them for repatriation in accordance to federal law.

A group of scientists managed to block the handover, arguing that the skeleton was not associated with any of the present-day tribes. Because of federal judges siding with the scientists, the tribes lost the 380 bones and bone fragments, which were then made available for study. These were then locked away at Seattle's Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture.

By 2015, a big break came when scientists announced a close DNA match to an individual from the Colville confederation, one of the five tribes that originally filed the suit. Further studies confirmed that the skeleton was, in fact, in the proper range for Native Americans, leading to a definitive ruling and, eventually, a reburial.

TagsAncient One, Kennewick Man, Columbia Plateau Tribes

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

‘Lucy’ May Have Been A Tree Dweller, Studies Show

Archaeologists Discover Weed-Wrapped Skeletons Of Ancient Stoner

How Did Lucy Die? Biggest Mystery In 3 Millennia Solved

UFO Enthusiast Secure Team10 Hoax; Lions Ground Throws Evidence Through Videos

Deadly Salmonella Outbreak Causes The Aztec Empire Downfall

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  3. Plans Have Changed For NASA's Juno Mission
  1. Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size Of Manhattan
  2. Wonders Of Nature: Severe Drought Enables 16th Century Church To Reappear In Mexico For The Third Time (Video)
  3. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  4. Why Olive Oil Could Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse
Pluto's Icy Heart

NASA Scientists Plan To Give Pluto Its Planet Status Again
Berlin Broadcast Tower

'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink
The Southbank Plays Host To Five Giant Pterosaurs

Giant Flying Reptile Preyed On Dinosaurs And Other Animals In Romania
Real Time Analytics