Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station Climate Change alien existence

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Elephant Numbers Continue To Dwindle

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 04:10 AM EST
Elephant
A bull elephant bathes and drinks water on the Northern shores of Lake Edward inside Virunga National Park.
(Photo : Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Even the most remote protected areas in Central Africa is no match for poachers on the hunt for gentle giants. As of late February, it has been reported that between 78 and 81 percent of forest elephants in one of the largest preserves was lost due to hunting elephants.

John Poulsen, an assistant professor of tropical ecology at Duke University, said in a news release that, "Our research suggests that more than 25,000 elephants in Gabon's Minkébé National Park may have been killed for their ivory between 2004 and 2014." He also added that nearly half of Central America's estimated 100,000 forest elephant population lives in Gabon. The loss of 25,000 of them has been a considerable setback regarding the preservation of the species.

The research analysis was detailed in the journal Current Biology. It suggested that a significant portion of the poaching came from Gabon's northern border, in Cameroon. Poulsen noted that the changes in the abundance and geographic distribution of elephant dung helped them identify two fronts of the pressure from such poaching practice.

Lack of easily accessible roads in the south of the park somewhat relieved poaching pressures. However, the central and northern parts of the park are only a few miles from a major road, leading from Cameroon, connecting the parklands to its largest city, Douala, which is known for its illegal ivory trade.

Fiona Maisels, a conservation scientists who was part of a 2013 study, noted that the loss of elephant population in Gabon is even graver than researchers and scientists realize. She noted that the area is among the last strongholds in the animal preservation. "Their last bastions are now being eroded," she added.

Gabon's government has put up measures against poaching. In recent years, it even granted forest elephants full protection under the law, with anti-poaching police force burning all ivory confiscated from hunters. However, as UPI mentioned, a single nation can only do so much on its own. To help regain elephant population, there should be help from its neighbors as well.

TagsElephants, Elephant poaching, Central Australia, Illegal Ivory Trade

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

TripAdvisor Takes A Stand Against Animal Abuse

Bad News For Elephants: Slow Reproduction Rate Does Not Improve Population

The Friend Zone: Elephants Need Friends More Than A Spacey Home

Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size...

Elephant Numbers Continue To Dwindle

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  3. Plans Have Changed For NASA's Juno Mission
  1. Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size Of Manhattan
  2. Wonders Of Nature: Severe Drought Enables 16th Century Church To Reappear In Mexico For The Third Time (Video)
  3. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  4. Why Olive Oil Could Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse
Pluto's Icy Heart

NASA Scientists Plan To Give Pluto Its Planet Status Again
Berlin Broadcast Tower

'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink
The Southbank Plays Host To Five Giant Pterosaurs

Giant Flying Reptile Preyed On Dinosaurs And Other Animals In Romania
Real Time Analytics