UFO Enthusiast Secure Team10 Hoax; Lions Ground Throws Evidence Through Videos

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 04:30 AM EST
Hoax Evidence 1: Secureteam10 - #Secureteam10 #Fakenews
Evidence was thrown against the UFO enthusiast Secure Team10.
(Photo : Lions Ground/YouTube screenshot)

As many believe in the existence of UFO or aliens, one of the famous teams to upload evidence is Secure Team10. It has shown footage such as astronauts trying to cover up the existence of the UFOs in a video. However, one team has also shown some videos saying that the claims of Secure Team10 are a hoax.

In a popular online site known as YouTube, Secure Team10 has 528 video uploads, 785,442 Subscribers and with a soaring 189,923,822 video views. Also, it has been said that its monthly income is ranging from $1.5k to $23.4k, according to SocialBlade.

Recently, it is reported that a representative of the rival team, Lions Ground, has shown evidence that suggests that the videos that are being uploaded by Secure Team10 are not the "unquestionable" evidence of the extraterrestrial existence that some people would want to see and that these videos are giving some negative impacts on the "real" UFO research.

The Lions Ground team headed by Heathcliff has also produced a series of videos calling the claims of Secure Team10 into question and suggests that it has damaged the "real" UFO research.

Heathcliff also said that, "He outsmarted the UFO believers and today he drives fancy car thinking: thank you donkeys."

He added that one of the recent sightings of a "flying saucer" in Antarctica was actually just a pond. Also, it is just a collection of frozen water. He also mentioned that the only thing that has been proven is the lack of research.

Heathcliff also shared that "the researcher also threw doubt on the claims contained in a video about a mind-bending gateway into your brain. He insulted years of study into secret societies and spirituality in ten minutes."

Meanwhile, The Sun is still trying to reach the feedback of the claims made by Lions Ground against Secure Team10. However, there no answer yet.

TagsUFO, Lion's Ground, UFO sightings, Secure Team10, YouTube, alien existence

