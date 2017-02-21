'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink

The broadcast tower at Alexanderplatz stands against a purple-hew, sunset sky on Feb. 7, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. The tower, located in former East Berlin, is among the city's major landmarks. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

The sky of Houston turned to a colorful view with glowing shades of purple and pink in the morning on Monday despite hit by a thunderstorm. The residents of Houston were amazed at the beautiful color of the sky and dubbed it as "Purple Rain."

"'Purple rain is definitely stuck in my head now!" "Purple rain" lights up the sky in Houston https://t.co/TFKNStlLLN pic.twitter.com/JxQbQ7ENpm — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2017

The residents had never seen it before. Some commented that they saw sky turned into red but not purple. Bruna Pantarotto Souza from Spring, Texas, told CBS News that it was raining bad and she woke up to see what was going on and saw this amazing sky. "I've never seen this before."

Houston got that purple rain!! pic.twitter.com/EuqeF0OrEy — Brian Fyfer (@Bphiferr) February 21, 2017

Patricia Howard, another commentator, said that she was enlightened by the beauty of the sky, which she saw around 6:45 a.m. in Texas city. She also stated that she had never seen anything like it before. What comes to her mind upon seeing the sky is the "Purple Rain."

Elizabeth Bowman from Friendswood, Texas, said that the "Purple Rain" just fit so well with the sky as she hummed the song of the late Prince. She further said that she has seen the sky a pinkish color but never this bright of purple.

According to 10TV, the purple glow in the sky lasted for about two hours. It was spotted around 5:30 a.m. and started to fade around 7:15 a.m., which later turned into gray.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a severe thunderstorm warning in some parts of Texas counties on Monday morning. These also includes the Grimes, Montgomery, Fort Bend, Waller and Walker. On the other hand, light to moderate rain will continue moving northeast across southeastern Texas the whole day.