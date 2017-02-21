Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 21, 2017 04:00 AM EST
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
Research suggests that buprenorphine reduces the craving for opioid.
(Photo : John Moore/Getty Images)

One of the drugs that is seen to have people being addicted to is opioid. Researchers are working hand in hand to stop this unlikely trend. Thus, a new study suggests that people who are addicted to opioids and are being treated in a hospital's emergency department perform better when they undergo medication to reduce the craving for opioids.

The study co-leader who is also the chair of the emergency medicine at the University of Yale, Dr. Gail D'Onofrio, said in a news release that, "The ED [emergency department] visit is an ideal opportunity to identify patients with opioid use disorder and initiate treatment and direct referral, similar to best practices for other diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes."

In the study, the researchers looked at the files of 290 people addicted to opioids who went to the emergency department. They have gotten one of the three treatments. Of such is a referral to addiction treatment services, discussion of treatment that includes a short interview or a brief interview and the medication of buprenorphine. The patients who were given the medication also continued to receive treatment with their primary care doctor.

The study results that have been published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found that after two months, patients who have received the buprenorphine were more likely to be informal addiction treatment. The patients also reported the reduction of opioid use compared to the other two groups.

Meanwhile, the United States is currently facing the unprecedented opioid epidemic. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the CDC said that deaths involving opioid drug overdose are six out of 10 Americans. Also, 91 Americans die from prescribed opioids or heroin every day, according to Consumer Health Day.

Furthermore, according to the CDC, deaths from prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin or oxycodone as well as heroin and methadone have quadrupled since 1999.

TagsOpioid, Opioids, Opioid Addiction Treatment, Opioid Addiction, buprenorphine

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Researchers Found A Way To Cut Expensive Drug Price For Prostate Cancer; Study R...

Teenage Boys Are More Likely To Go Hungry Next To Their Parents In Low-Income Fa...

Increased Number Of Americans Has High Blood Pressure, Experts Warn

Heart Attack: Researchers Investigate The Tisue Responsible For The Healing Resp...

Deaths Of Americans: Diabetes Increases In Number, Ranks 3rd In The Cause Of Dea...

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  3. Plans Have Changed For NASA's Juno Mission
  1. Global Warming: Warmer Temperature Cuts off An Iceberg In Antarctica With A Size Of Manhattan
  2. Wonders Of Nature: Severe Drought Enables 16th Century Church To Reappear In Mexico For The Third Time (Video)
  3. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  4. Why Olive Oil Could Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Reveals
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic

Opioid Addiction: Anti-Addiction Medicine Given By ER Has High Chances To Stop Drug Abuse
Pluto's Icy Heart

NASA Scientists Plan To Give Pluto Its Planet Status Again
Berlin Broadcast Tower

'Purple Rain': Houston's Sky Brightens With Glowing Shades Of Purple And Pink
The Southbank Plays Host To Five Giant Pterosaurs

Giant Flying Reptile Preyed On Dinosaurs And Other Animals In Romania
Real Time Analytics