Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

11780 Thunder Bay: IAU Announced The New Name For '1942 TB' Asteroid

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 05:02 AM EST
11780 Thunder Bay: '1942 TB' Asteroid
Asteroid naming is not a child's play.
(Photo : Heaven Marry/YouTube screenshot)

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) organized a NameExoWorlds contest back in 2015, in order to encourage public involvement in astronomical missions and discoveries. The contest provided an opportunity to the amateur astronomers and general public to propose names for exoplanets and their stars. The winners of the contest were rewarded with the opportunity to name minor planets of the Solar System.

As a part of the contest, the IAU approved the proposed names for 14 distant stars and 31 exoplanets orbiting around them. The new approved names were chosen on the basis of public voting and once finalized, they became official designations.

According to a recent press release published on SpaceRef, the IAU's Division F Working Group Small Bodies Nomenclature (SBN) approved the newly proposed names of 17 more minor planets. As per the contest regulations, these names were suggested by the winners of the NameExoWorlds contest.

One of the renamed planets is the "1942 TB" planet (asteroid) present in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The planet that was originally discovered on Oct. 3, 1942 by Liisi Oterma, the first female Finnish astronomer, just got renamed to "11780 Thunder Bay," Top Examiner reported.

The 11780 Thunder Bay name was proposed by Thunder Bay Center of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. It had won the contest by successfully naming a star and its orbiting planet in the Andromeda constellation, as Veirtate (Truth) and Spe (Hope), The Chronicle Journal reported.

Brendon Roy, president of the center, made an official announcement regarding the newly approved name and said, "We are delighted that the (International Astronomical Union) has chosen to recognize the volunteers of our center who work to bring astronomy to the citizens of Thunder Bay."

Keith Hobbs, Mayor of the Thunder Bay City, congratulated Thunder Bay Center of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada and expressed his happiness on the city being recognized in outer space. On a lighter note, he said, "maybe it will come hurtling down at city hall and put us all out of our misery at budget time."

Tagsalien planet, astronomical observations, asteroid belt, 11780 Thunder Bay, 1942 TB, Thunder Bay Center of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

2016 WF9 Asteroid Collision: Separating The Myths From The Facts

The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional

Watching Weather From Way Above The International Space Station

End Of The World News Is Fake: Media Failed To Trace Back The Perpetrator Of The...

Which Legal Jurisdiction Does The Space And Celestial Objects Belong To?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  3. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  1. Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach Claims
  2. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  3. Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Plane Plummeting

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics