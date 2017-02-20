NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?

Alien hunters allegedly spotted a fleet of UFOs flying past the ISS before NASA cut the live feed.

Recently, a group of alien hunters has spotted a fleet of UFOs flying across the International Space Station (ISS), as shown in the ISS live feed video. However, moments after the UFOs appeared, the feed was cut for a short duration. This has once again stirred the topic of NASA trying to cover up all proofs of alien existence.

However, NASA has always denied all such allegations. But whenever alien hunters spot something mysterious in the ISS live feed, the video signal gets obstructed or the feed is cut. In the most recent incident, Streetcap1, a YouTube user, spotted six glowing orbs of light coming towards the ISS. Shortly after which, the feed was cut for a few moments and was replaced with the images of inside of the briefing room of the ISS, The Independent reported.

The 31-second video, first spotted by Streetcap1, was later shared by Secure Team alien hunter group and instantly became the talk of UFOlogists across the globe. According to UFOlogists, the objects seen in the video are fairly large, probably, larger than most airplanes.

This is not the first incident of UFOs being spotted in the ISS live feed. Hardly a month ago, John Caddick, British alien hunter, was watching the live feed, when he spotted a glowing light coming from a UFO. The moment he spotted the UFO, the screen went blank and the feed resumed after a gap of around 35 seconds, Coventry Telegraph reported.

When asked for clarification, NASA officials said that these glowing orbs of light are nothing but light getting reflected of off-floating space ice crystals or lens flashes from the cameras aboard the ISS. According to Science Examiner, the most recently spotted video indicates that the object is large enough to be ice crystal. They are "much larger than NASA's typical excuse of ice particles, we must be looking at icebergs," an alien hunter remarked.

NASA as usual has not approved of the allegations of the object being UFOs driven by aliens. And yet, the increasing number of anomalies in the ISS live feed is reassuring alien hunters and public of the existence of aliens and that NASA is studying them in absolute secrecy.