The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

NASA scientists found ancient microscopic alien life forms inside volcanic Caves in Mexico.

(Photo : Science/YouTube screenshot)

One of the most important questions associated with the search of alien life forms on other planets is "How can aliens survive the harsh and inhabitable conditions of Mars or Europa?" However, NASA scientists believe that the answer to this question lies with us on Earth. The existence of extremophilic organisms, those that can survive in extreme hot or cold temperature conditions, may provide humans the insights into the various biological and physiological changes, which help them live in such conditions.

In one of the most recent studies done by NASA scientists inside the volcanic caves above Naica Mine, Chihuahua, Mexico, it was found that tiny microscopic organisms managed to survive inside gypsum crystals present in these caves. The temperature of the cave was a soaring 60 degree Celsius, due to the flowing lava underneath it. This leaves it inhabitable for most Earthly life forms, The Sun reported.

Around 100 different species of such extremophilic organisms were found inside the gypsum crystals, which sometimes were more than 5 meters in length. NASA scientists revealed that about 90 percent of these organisms were never ever detected in any other habitats across the world. Furthermore, they also found that these organisms were not present in fossilized form. But rather, they were in a state of "Geolatency," which made them dormant yet alive, The Independent reported.

The scientists were able to revive these organisms into their living state. Furthermore, in-depth analyses indicated that these organisms must have been 50,000 years old. It is a very long time period for any organism to survive, even in the state of latency, National Geographic News reported.

The discovery of such weird organisms as well as other discoveries of extremophilic organisms from different parts of the world is an indication that the hypothesis of existence of alien life on other planets and moons, like Mars and Europa, is plausible. This is especially after NASA Curiosity rover found traces of water underneath the surface of Mars and NASA officials found a giant ocean underneath the icy surface of Jupiter's moon Europa.