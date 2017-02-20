Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 03:34 AM EST
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests
NASA scientists found ancient microscopic alien life forms inside volcanic Caves in Mexico.
(Photo : Science/YouTube screenshot)

One of the most important questions associated with the search of alien life forms on other planets is "How can aliens survive the harsh and inhabitable conditions of Mars or Europa?" However, NASA scientists believe that the answer to this question lies with us on Earth. The existence of extremophilic organisms, those that can survive in extreme hot or cold temperature conditions, may provide humans the insights into the various biological and physiological changes, which help them live in such conditions.

In one of the most recent studies done by NASA scientists inside the volcanic caves above Naica Mine, Chihuahua, Mexico, it was found that tiny microscopic organisms managed to survive inside gypsum crystals present in these caves. The temperature of the cave was a soaring 60 degree Celsius, due to the flowing lava underneath it. This leaves it inhabitable for most Earthly life forms, The Sun reported.

Around 100 different species of such extremophilic organisms were found inside the gypsum crystals, which sometimes were more than 5 meters in length. NASA scientists revealed that about 90 percent of these organisms were never ever detected in any other habitats across the world. Furthermore, they also found that these organisms were not present in fossilized form. But rather, they were in a state of "Geolatency," which made them dormant yet alive, The Independent reported.

The scientists were able to revive these organisms into their living state. Furthermore, in-depth analyses indicated that these organisms must have been 50,000 years old. It is a very long time period for any organism to survive, even in the state of latency, National Geographic News reported.

The discovery of such weird organisms as well as other discoveries of extremophilic organisms from different parts of the world is an indication that the hypothesis of existence of alien life on other planets and moons, like Mars and Europa, is plausible. This is especially after NASA Curiosity rover found traces of water underneath the surface of Mars and NASA officials found a giant ocean underneath the icy surface of Jupiter's moon Europa.

Tagsalien life, Extremophiles, Mars, Europa, Aliens

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Are Aliens Friends With Benefits Or Destroyers Of Worlds? Scientists Are In Dile...

Amber-Entrapped Remains Of Alien Insect Found In Myanmar

Creating Alien Life Forms On Earth: New Nucleic Acid Base Pair Developed By Scie...

Why Military Is Studying UFOs And Aliens, Not Scientists?

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  3. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  1. Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach Claims
  2. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  3. Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Plane Plummeting

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics