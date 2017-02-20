Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Why Olive Oil Could Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Reveals

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 03:23 AM EST
Food Network Magazine Cooking School 2016
A new study indicates that olive oil could lower the risk of heart disease.
(Photo : Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

Olive oil is natural and healthy for people, especially for the heart. Scientists discovered that adding olive oil to the traditional Mediterranean diet could lower the risk of heart disease.

So, why is olive oil good for the heart? The added olive oil in a Mediterranean diet helps maintain healthy blood flow and clear the debris from arteries. Also, Dr. Alvaro Hernáez of the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute in Barcelona said that it improves the function of high-density lipoproteins, HDL, or also referred to as "good" cholesterol.

Dr. Hernáez added that their hypothesis is that these dietary antioxidants may bind to HDL particles and protect them against different kinds of attacks. He further explained that as HDLs are more protected, they can perform their biological functions more efficiently, and therefore, they can remove cholesterol from arteries or contribute to the relaxation of blood vessels for longer.

The new study involved 296 older adults aged 66 years old on average and at risk for the cardiovascular disease. The researchers examined them and they were randomly assigned to one of the three diets. These include a Mediterranean diet supplemented with 1 liter per week of extra virgin oil, a low-fat diet or a Mediterranean diet with 30 grams of nuts a day. The participants were asked to follow their assigned diet for one year, according to The Huffington Post.

The results showed that none of the diets increased HDL levels. On the other hand, for those assigned to the Mediterranean diet with extra olive oil, there were better HDL functioning shown.

Olive oil is a liquid fat that is extracted from olives, which belong to the family Oleaceae. Olive is a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin, which is also one of the three core food plants in Mediterranean cuisine. It is often used for frying or salad dressing.

Other uses of olive oil include pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, soaps and as fuel. Olive oil consists chiefly of oleic acid (up to 83 percent) with smaller amounts of other fatty acids. The extra virgin olive oil has the most favorable flavor characteristics. The largest producer of olive oil is Spain followed by Italy and Greece.

TagsOlive Oil, heart disease high density lipoproteins, Heart Disease, high density lipoproteins, HDL, good cholesterol

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Fecal Transplant Could Be A Promising Treatment For Autism

World's Smallest MRI Used To Scan The Brains Of Newborns

How Caffeine Aids In Treating People With ADHD

Watch Out Salmon Lovers; Tapeworms Now Identified In US Salmon

New Urine Test Could Identify If A Person's Diet Is Healthy

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  3. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  1. Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach Claims
  2. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  3. Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Plane Plummeting

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics