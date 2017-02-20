Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Naica Crystal Caves Trapped Dormant Life, Scientists Say

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Naica Caves
Naica cave giant crystals.
(Photo : Science/YouTube screenshot)

Long-dormant microbes were discovered inside the famous giant crystals of Mexico's Naica mountain caves. Scientists were not only able to extract these life forms but they were able to revive them as well.

According to BBC, the organisms were expected to have been encased in the gypsum crystals at least 10,000 years ago up to a possible 50,000 years. Their resilience is said to demonstrate the ability of life to adapt and cope despite hostile environments.

What made these microbes even more interesting is the fact that they are very extraordinary. Dr. Penelope Boston, the new director of NASA's Astrobiology Institute in Moffett Field, California, noted that they are not closely related to any known species.

The Naica caves have held interest to scientists who have been fascinated by extremophiles -- or microbes that can thrive in near-impossible conditions -- since it was first opened by miners a hundred years ago. The Naica caves' environment is hot (at about 40 to 60 degrees Celsius), humid and acidic. No light was able to penetrate it at any depth. Also, any life form must chemosynthesize in order to survive.

That being said, the newly discovered microbes have a significant effect on people's attempt to understand microbial life. Dr. Boston told the National Geographic that the organisms have been dormant. However, they are still viable for study. She shared, "This has profound effects on how we try to understand the evolutionary history of microbial life on this planet."

Unfortunately, at this point, going back to the caves to collect more samples would be tricky. So to study the organisms more closely, Dr. Boston and her team will have to rely on the cultures previously collected. Most of which is still actively growing.

Dr. Boston also noted that the microbes that her team collected are "a precious resource." She also added that there is still a lot of work to be done for them to infer anything regarding their history, movement and genetic relations.

TagsNaica Caves, Microbes, newly discovered microbes, Naica Mexico

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Archaeologists Discover 12th Dead Sea Cave

Yukon Home Shows First Traces Of Humans In North America

Glowworms' Secret Finally Revealed: What Is In Their Snares?

16th Century Christian Symbols Found Next To Indigenous Drawings In Caribbean

Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach C...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  3. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  1. Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach Claims
  2. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  3. Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Plane Plummeting

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics