Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Researchers Found A Way To Cut Expensive Drug Price For Prostate Cancer; Study Reveals

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 04:00 AM EST
Prostate Cancer
Researchers found a way on how to save thousands of dollars in the drug for prostates cancer.
(Photo : Johnson & Johnson/YouTube screenshot)

Having an expensive drug treatment for prostate cancer is not easy to deal with. Thus, a new study suggests that having a low-fat meal while taking the expensive drug can lessen the cost by three-quarters.

The researchers said that the expensive drug for prostate cancer, which is Zytiga (abiraterone acetate), costs more than $9,000 monthly. Patients most likely stay medicated with the drug in 12-18 months' time. Thus, patients that have the top health insurances will have to co-pay around $1,000 to $3,000 a month, according to Consumer Health Day.

Assistant professor of medicine from the University of Chicago who is the study author Dr. Russel Szmulewitz said that the drug is more efficient in absorbing if taken with food. "It's inefficient, even wasteful, to take this medicine while fasting, which is how the drug's label says to take it."

However, Szmulewitz warns that patients should not experiment with the doses of the drug on their own. He shared that, "This was a relatively small study, too small to show with confidence that the lower dose is as effective. It gives us preliminary, but far from definitive, evidence." He added that the physicians should have their attention basing on the needs of the patients.

The study that has been presented Monday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting revealed similar outcomes between 36 patients with advanced prostate cancer. They were medicated with 250 milligrams of the drug and have a low-fat breakfast. Also, 36 patients who took the standard 1,000 milligrams dose on an empty stomach were studied.

As follows, the two groups have the time disease progression in about 14 months. As per Szmulewitz, "Our results warrant consideration by doctors who care for prostate cancer patients, as well as payers."

He said that the results suggest that patients with advanced prostate cancer who have a difficulty in purchasing the drug could consider in taking breakfast with a smaller dose with low-fat. However, close monitoring of the doctor is advised. Thus, it could lead to $7,500 of savings for each patient per month, according to Science Daily.

"If we could reduce the cost of medication for this stage of the disease by a few thousand dollars each month simply by having patients take it with food, that would be significant," Szmulewitz also mentioned.

Meanwhile, the researchers indicated that taking the drug together with a high-fat meal increased the absorption of the drug even more. However, the meals that are high in fat increased the levels of the drug more unpredictable compared to the low-fat meals.

TagsExpensive Drug, Prostate Cancer, University of Chicago, American Society of Clinical Oncology

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Teenage Boys Are More Likely To Go Hungry Next To Their Parents In Low-Income Fa...

Heart Attack: Researchers Investigate The Tisue Responsible For The Healing Resp...

Increased Number Of Americans Has High Blood Pressure, Experts Warn

Astronauts' Health: Researchers Might Found A Way To Prevent The Vision Deterior...

Deaths Of Americans: Diabetes Increases In Number, Ranks 3rd In The Cause Of Dea...

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  3. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  1. Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach Claims
  2. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  3. Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Plane Plummeting

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics