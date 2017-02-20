Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'

Is the world doomed this year?

(Photo : jesussaves7777/Youtube screenshot)

A sensational website warns that 2017 will be the year of the apocalypse. It is said that mankind is in its final year.

A site called Signs of End Times predicted that humanity is approaching the Final Judgment, referencing various verses from the Bible including chapter 4 verse 3 in the Book of the Prophet Hosea. Alarming occurrences such as mass animal deaths, earthquakes and other natural disasters reportedly point to the looming end of the world, which various domains have likewise claimed is about to happen this year.

"Never has there been a time before when all these events were evident in so many diverse places and with such frequency and intensity," Signs of End Times stated. "Without doubt we are living in the final year."

According to the Daily Star, another website, Unsealed, has claimed that the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will signal the apocalypse. This aligns with the prediction of Reverend Donna Larson, who wrote in her blog Rapture and End Times, that man's 6,000-year rule on Earth will come to its end this year.

However, these doomsday claims have been trashed by Catholic World Report editor Carl Olson. "Date-setting is not an option. It could be many more centuries or millennia before Christ comes again - or it could be very soon," he told the Daily Star. "Anticipation and readiness need not turn into despair, fear, or the error of date setting. It means nothing in the end."

In fact, Jesus Christ Himself told his disciples that no one knows the exact day and hour of His return. He has even warned people about the misleading claims of many false prophets and false messiahs.

"So you, too, must keep watch! For you don't know what day your Lord is coming." Jesus said in the Book of Matthew. "You also must be ready all the time, for the Son of Man will come when least expected."