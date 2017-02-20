Updated Hot Tags Mars NASA alien existence international space station Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'

Leon Lamb
First Posted: Feb 20, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Apocalypse
Is the world doomed this year?
(Photo : jesussaves7777/Youtube screenshot)

A sensational website warns that 2017 will be the year of the apocalypse. It is said that mankind is in its final year.

A site called Signs of End Times predicted that humanity is approaching the Final Judgment, referencing various verses from the Bible including chapter 4 verse 3 in the Book of the Prophet Hosea. Alarming occurrences such as mass animal deaths, earthquakes and other natural disasters reportedly point to the looming end of the world, which various domains have likewise claimed is about to happen this year.

"Never has there been a time before when all these events were evident in so many diverse places and with such frequency and intensity," Signs of End Times stated. "Without doubt we are living in the final year."

According to the Daily Star, another website, Unsealed, has claimed that the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21 will signal the apocalypse. This aligns with the prediction of Reverend Donna Larson, who wrote in her blog Rapture and End Times, that man's 6,000-year rule on Earth will come to its end this year.

However, these doomsday claims have been trashed by Catholic World Report editor Carl Olson. "Date-setting is not an option. It could be many more centuries or millennia before Christ comes again - or it could be very soon," he told the Daily Star. "Anticipation and readiness need not turn into despair, fear, or the error of date setting. It means nothing in the end."

In fact, Jesus Christ Himself told his disciples that no one knows the exact day and hour of His return. He has even warned people about the misleading claims of many false prophets and false messiahs.

"So you, too, must keep watch! For you don't know what day your Lord is coming." Jesus said in the Book of Matthew. "You also must be ready all the time, for the Son of Man will come when least expected."

TagsFalse Prophets, False Messiahs, end of the world, Doomsday, Apocalypse

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant

'Is Genesis History?' How Was Everything Created In Six Days?

'Is Genesis History?' New Film Depicts Scientific Arguments On Biblical Accounts...

Jellyfish Plague Follows 'Prophetic' Shark Frenzy In Israel

Scientists Explain How God Parted The Red Sea For Moses

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Minor Planets

Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
Apocalypse

Total Solar Eclipse: End Of The World In 2017? Prophecy Claims 'We Are Living In The Final Year'
What, Again? NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By ?

NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

The Key To Existence Of Alien Life On Other Planets Lies On Earth, Study Suggests

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. NASA Cuts ISS Live Feed To Cover Up A Fleet Of UFOs Passing By?
  2. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  3. Having A Cheat Meal Once A Week Is Enough To Cause Diabetes And Liver Diseases
  1. Zealandia: New Zealand Sits Above The Recently Discovered Continent, Reaserach Claims
  2. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  3. Bernardbowen: Newly Named Minor Planet In The Solar System
  4. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Plane Plummeting

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics