A Momentous Comeback: SpaceX Dragon Successfully Rocketed Into Space

SpaceX successfully launched a rocket referred to as the Dragon in space from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday following the postponement of the take-off on Saturday due to some technical problems. It is now on its way to the International Space Station (ISS), carrying space station supplies and will arrive on Wednesday.

SpaceX employees at the headquarters in Southern California cheered as the Dragon rocketed upward. The witnesses said that the rocket was only briefly visible before making its way into the clouds. The Dragon landed on the ground 9 minutes after taking off and successfully reached an orbit according to BBC.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk has celebrated the successful launching. "Baby came back," he tweeted. He also said that he is honored to use the Launch Complex 39A.

This launching was the first flight from NASA's legendary Launch Complex 39A since the shuttle program ended nearly six years ago. It was also the first liftoff of SpaceX from Florida since a rocket explosion last summer, according to @Space_Station1.

The Dragon cargo ship delivers 5,500 pounds (2,495 kg) of food, clothes and experiments. Its launching was the second attempt following some technical problems. The space company was able to repair these and the weather cooperated as well to guarantee a safe flight.

It was certainly a significant comeback for SpaceX following an explosion on Sep. 1. The SpaceX employees described the Sunday launching as a "huge deal for them," according to Jessica Jensen, the SpaceX's Dragon mission manager. She further said that she is certain that the team will be out celebrating.