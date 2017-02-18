Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station ISS alien existence

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 18, 2017 04:50 AM EST
Plane Plummeting
Alien particles traveling through space can mess with the flight of a plane, according to research by scientists. (Image used for representation only.)
(Photo : The Weather Channel/YouTube screenshot)

Large packs of invisible alien particles are traveling at the speed of light from outer space. They can cause planes to plummet from the sky, according to a report. The cosmic particles can throw a plane out of autopilot, mess with the result of elections and flip other computer-related information that can have dire effects, scientists have warned.

The report in The Independent says that the tiny alien particles, which originate in cosmic rays from outside the solar system, constantly bombard the planet Earth. In fact, millions of the cosmic particles hit each person on the planet every second, without them being noticeable. However, the problem arises when the particles from outer space start to interfere with computers or, in the worst case scenario, with the flight of planes.

Alien particles can be potentially risky because they can sometimes flip a bit of information. Subsequently, the particles can reboot computers, change the result of a computerized election by messing up in the count of votes or, worst, knock a plane out of its autopilot mode.

According to researcher Professor Bharat Bhuva from the Vanderbilt University, the problems caused by cosmic particles like neutrons, pions and muons is serious and growing. “The semiconductor manufacturers are very concerned about this problem because it is getting more serious as the size of the transistors in computer chips shrink and the power and capacity of our digital systems increase,” the professor said, according to R&D. “In addition, microelectronic circuits are everywhere and our society is becoming increasingly dependent on them.”

Bhuva and his team revealed the potential dangers caused by cosmic particles after analyzing radiation effects on electronic circuits for the space and military program. The Independent report says that “when a bit flips – which is known as a ‘single-event upset’ or SEU – it can be for a number of reasons and it is only possible to say it was caused by a subatomic particle if all the other possible explanations have been ruled out.”

Some of the effects of identified SEU have been giving a candidate an additional 4,096 votes during a 2003 election in Schaerbeek, Belgium. SEU once also had a terrifying effect on a Qantas passenger plane flying from Singapore to Australia’s Perth, making the jet plunge through the sky for a whole 23 seconds. The terrible moment caused injuries to about a third of the passengers on board.

According to the researchers, the problem of SEU is directly proportional to the size of the computer. Therefore, the risk increases for planes. Moreover, radiation levels are higher at 35,000 feet above the sea level, increasing the error rate dramatically.

However, is there a way to avoid SEU related mishaps for planes? According to Bhuva, the solution lies in redesigning processors in triplicate and get them to vote on any decision. Incidentally, SEU can also affect smartphones, causing them to freeze and reboot.

TagsCosmic Particles, Pions, Muons, Single-Event Upset, SEU

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Earth’s Magnetic Poles Going To Flip, Have Devastating Effect On Humanity

Bizarre Energy Blast In The Universe Deepens Mystery Of Strange ‘Alien Signals...

Alien Life Is Everywhere – It Is Driving The Universe And Dark Matter, Astroph...

Can A Nearby Gamma-Ray Burst Or Supernovae Destroy The Earth? Know It Here

Alien Particles Can Cause Planes To Fall Through The Sky, Scientists Warn

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Bizarre Experiments To Protect Astronauts In Space From Radiation Exposure

Bizarre Experiments To Protect Astronauts In Space From Radiation Exposure
2016 WF9 Asteroid Collision

2016 WF9 Asteroid Collision: Separating The Myths From The Facts
US Air Force's Secret X-37B Space Plane

US Air Force's Secret X-37B Space Plane Is Not Likely To Return Soon, Officials Say
Pluto No Longer Classified As A Planet

Where Is The Massive Planet Nine? NASA Wants Space Enthusiasts To Hunt It

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  2. The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional
  3. Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
  1. Asteroid Psyche Mission: NASA Teams Up With Bloomsburg Professor
  2. Historic Cape Canaveral 39A Launch Pad To Be Used By SpaceX
  3. World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide
  4. 2016 WF9 Asteroid Collision: Separating The Myths From The Facts
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

National Park Service Creates Draft Yosemite Valley Plan

The Glorious Sight Of The Spectacular Yosemite's 'Firefall'
UAE Mars 2117

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117
Genomic Workshop

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims
Zealandia

Does Earth Have Its 8th Continent? Geologists Claim They Have Discovered One
Real Time Analytics