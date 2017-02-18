A Wireless Power Transmission That Charges Within The Room Without The Use Of Electrical Cords Developed

Canon employees interact with consumers and demonstrate the WiFi capabilities of Canon Powershot cameras during the Canon PowerShot NYC Event Day 1 on May 16, 2013 in New York City. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

Scientists from Disney Research developed a wireless power transmission that can charge within a room without the use of electrical cords or charging cradles. It could charge electronic devices and robots, too.

The discovery was described in the online journal PLOS ONE. It was led by Matthew J. Chabalko, Alanson P. Sample and Mohsen Shahmohammadi from Disney Research, according to Phys.org.

Alason Sample, the associate lab director and principal research scientist at Disney Research, said that this new innovative method will make it possible for electrical power to become as ubiquitous as Wi-Fi. He further said that this could enable new applications for robots and other small mobile devices by eliminating the need to replace batteries and wires for charging.

The wireless power transmission or also referred to as wireless power transfer is the spread of electrical energy from a power source to an electrical load without the use of conductors such as wires or cables. In this transmission, the wireless transmitter that is connected to a power source transmits field energy across an intervening space to one or more receivers. It is then converted back to an electric current and then utilized.

The team conducted its discovery, which it called quasistatic cavity resonance (QSCR), in a room at its lab. The room was filled with the generated near-field standing magnetic waves that empower many cell phones, fans and lights at the same time.

Chabalko said their simulations show they can transmit 4.9 kilowatts of power while meeting federal safety guidelines. He further said that this is equivalent to simultaneously charging 320 smartphones. Disney Research aims to leverage technology such as this discovery to enhance the future tools and systems.