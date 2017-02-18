Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station ISS alien existence

Climate Change Is Really Happening In Oklahoma With Soaring 100 Degrees Temperature

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 18, 2017 03:49 AM EST
Midwest Trapped In Blistering Heat Wave
Soil cracks in a residential neighborhood on July 20, 2011 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma has had 28 days over 100 degrees so far this summer. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The heat in Oklahoma is just soaring high with 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) temperature despite winter in the United States this February. This is all because climate change is real and happening.

Nicholas Kusnetz reports for Inside Climate News said that Mangum, Oklahoma, broke a daily record when the thermometer hit 99 degrees on Saturday. He further said that last week, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin issued an emergency burn ban in response to the extreme weather. However, a grass fire broke out anyway in Oklahoma City Prompting authorities to ask some residents to leave their homes.

This hot temperature in usually cold months may upset the ecosystems. The trees may bloom after this and then suffer frost damage when cold weather is back. The flowers may blossom and molt their petals before the bees pollinate them. It is quite a destabilization and may have the impact on flora, fauna and other industries, according to Think Progress.

The scientists are uncertain of what causes these extreme weather events. On the other hand, they know that climate change is happening all around the globe.

Science Alert reports that just last week, Australia was hit by the intense heatwave, in which west of Sydney has 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) on Saturday. Likewise, in the Arctic, temperatures soar above average for the third time in the past months. In the North Pole, it reached about 36 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) above average in December 2016.

As of January, the North Pole has lost a Wyoming-sized area of the ice. Mark Serreze, the director of National Snow and Ice Data Center, said that he has been looking at Arctic weather and climate for 35 years and he has never seen anything like the warming conditions they have been seeing this winter. The truth is climate change is real and impacting places and ecosystems all around the world.

TagsOklahoma, united states, Climate Change, Temperature, Weather, Winter

