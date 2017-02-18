The Glorious Sight Of The Spectacular Yosemite's 'Firefall'

Cars fill a parking lot near Yosemite Falls (background), June 18, 2000 in Yosemite National Park, California. The National Park Service hopes to increase mass transit and reduce the number of cars within Yosemite Valley. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

A spectacular "firefall" at Yosemite National Park is stunning and could be just spotted in minutes. The "firefall" looks like a falling lava oozing from the volcano but it is a regular water lit up by the Sun that only occurs for a few days in the middle of February yearly.

The phenomenon could be spotted at Horsetail Fall, which is situated in Yosemite National Park in California. If the water is flowing in February, the setting Sun illuminates the waterfall that makes it glow orange and red. Thus, this referred to as the "firefall," which is a name that honors the manmade Firefall that once took place in Yosemite.

The mesmerizing phenomenon known as a "firefall" has once again illuminated Yosemite National Park in California https://t.co/fZfeoGb3kI pic.twitter.com/tSvMEfO2qq — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2017

Many people are looking forward to capturing the firefall every February. These include the photographer Ray Lee, who took breathtaking shots of the firefall last year and now back to take images of the glorious firefall. On the other hand, he almost did not make it.

He said that the trip almost did not happen due to the crazy conditions at Yosemite. He further said that there has been so much water that a lot of the roads were closed due to mudslides. This did not spare him to take images of the firefall. He took breathtaking shots of the fall once again.

Meanwhile, there are other travelers who witnessed the beautiful waterfall. Sangeeta Dey said that she feels fortunate this year to have been one of the first to witness the firefall. "As the Sun's rays moved towards the fall, I saw the color of the water changing." She further said as the waterfall glowed in yellow, oranges and reds, she realized she had tears flowing down and it was a very emotional moment for her, as noted by Science Alert.

The "firefall" at Horsetail Waterfall could be visible for 20 days around sunset in February. So, hurry up, grab your camera and see this amazing light that shows up the Horsetail Waterfall's "firefall" in just minutes.