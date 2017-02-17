Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station alien existence Black Hole

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Gene Editing Breakthrough: This Could Be The End Of Cancer And All Inherited Diseases, Expert Claims

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 04:37 AM EST
Genomic Workshop
A digital representation of the human genome Aug. 15, 2001 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Each color represents one the four chemical components of DNA. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Mario Tama/Staff/Getty Images)

An expert said that gene editing could cure all inherited diseases within two decades. These include a condition such as Huntingdon's disease, cystic fibrosis and cancer.

Dr. Edze Westra, a bioscientist from the University of Exeter, explained that gene editing techniques that have been developed in recent years could be put to work to effectively end cancer and inherited diseases. He believed that the ability to splice DNA into cells precisely will become significant over the next 20 years. On the other hand, gene editing is quite controversial just like cloning and designer babies and rejected on moral grounds by many people, according to The Independent.

Gene editing could completely transform humans, according to Dr. Westra. People could be not affected by failing vision, cancer and disease of old age. He further said that there is always a risk with this kind of technology and fears about designer babies. They have begun having discussions about it so that they can understand the consequences and long-term risks.

In gene editing or also referred to as genome editing with engineered nucleases (GEEN), the DNA is deleted, inserted or replaced in the genome of a living organism using engineered nucleases or "molecular scissors." It modifies the DNA sequence (genotype) of an organism, which is called reverse genetic. This can be achieved through site-directed mutagenesis or polymerase chain reaction or through recombination-based methods, in which it uses the natural ability of cells to exchange DNA between its own genetic information and an exogenous DNA.

The National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Medicine stated that gene editing should not be a red line in medical research. They said that with necessary safeguards, the gene editing could treat or prevent disease and disability. They added that this is a "realistic possibility that deserves serious consideration."

On the other hand, the critics argue that new gene editing techniques should never be used to change the inherited DNA. They think that this move could lead to designer babies with chosen features such as high intelligence or blue eyes, among others.

Meanwhile, Dr. Westra continues that gene editing is causing a true revolution in science and medicine, because it allows for very precise DNA surgery. He further said that a mutation in a gene that causes disease can now be repaired using CRISPR.

TagsGene Editing, DNA surgery, DNA, GEEN, Cancer, inherited diseases, CRISPR

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Fecal Transplant Could Be A Promising Treatment For Autism

Brain Hormone That Could Drive Fat Loss Identified

World's Smallest MRI Used To Scan The Brains Of Newborns

Health Breakthrough: Vaccines For MERS, Lassa Fever And Nipah Virus Now Underway

How Caffeine Aids In Treating People With ADHD

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Refreezing The Melting Arctic Ice Sheet

Scientists Propose To Freeze Arctic With New Technology
NASA Europa Mission Report

It's Time To Look For Life Somewhere Else Other Than Mars, NASA Europa Mission Report Says
Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space
Queens Of The Nile Exhibition At Rijksmuseum van Oudheden

A Royal Tomb Discovered Resting Behind the High Official's Tomb In Egypt

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Refreezing The Melting Arctic Ice Sheet Will Cost Around $500B
  2. The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional
  3. 7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space
  1. Bolivia Combats Plague Of Locusts That Devastates Its Crops
  2. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  3. Historic Cape Canaveral 39A Launch Pad To Be Used By SpaceX
  4. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Sugar Tax On Sugary Foods, Beverages

Tax That Can Save Lives: Sugar Tax Gets Support From Scientists
Snow Shoveling And Heart Attack Risk In Men

Is Snow Shoveling And Heart Attack Risk In Men: The Only Reason Behind The Increasing Number Of Deaths In Winter?
ISRO Launches 104 Satellites In One Go

India Sets Space Record By Launching 104 Satellites In One Go
Winston Churchill

Revealed: Winston Churchill’s View On Aliens
Real Time Analytics