Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Planet By 2117

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 04:32 AM EST
UAE Mars 2117
UAE has recently announced its Mars colonization plan by unveiling the Mars 2117 project.


(Photo : GoingViral/YouTube screenshot)

Having given the world some of its tallest and most futuristic buildings, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has now announced its ambitious plans to build the first mini city on Mars within the next 100 years. The Mars 2117 project was unveiled at the fifth annual World Government Summit in Dubai by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Ruler of Dubai as well as Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

“The landing of people on other planets has been a long time dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality,” the Prime Minister said. “The new project is a seed that we plant today, and we expect future generations to reap the benefits, driven by its passion to learn to unveil a new knowledge.”

A virtual presentation showing the preliminary concept for Mars 2117 was also shown during the announcement. The concept city presented at the summit was shown to be the size of Chicago. If all goes according to the project announced, then humans are to colonize the Red Planet and become Martians in 100 years.

According to a Gulf News report, the Mars 2117 project will commence with an Emirati team of scientists before it expands internationally. In the next few decades, the project plan will include research on how to make the travel to Mars faster as well as brainstorming and implementing ideas to meet the basic human requirements of food, energy and transport on the Red Planet.

UAE has already invested about $5.4 billion in its space agency that was created in 2014. According to The Independent, UAE Space Agency was originally supposed to function as a Pan-Arab Space Agency that is similar to the European Space Agency (ESA). One of the main focus areas of the UAE Space Agency is the Red Planet, and its first mission to the planet called Mars Hope is scheduled to be launched in 2021.

