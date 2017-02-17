Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station Mars ISS Black Hole

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Event Horizon Telescope Could Capture The First Real Image Of A Black Hole

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Evidence Of Black Holes
Orbiting telescopes found the strongest direct evidence yet for the existence of black holes by measuring the release of energy from space matter spiraling at an ever increasing speed into the bottomless maw that marks the edge of a black hole, Jan. 12, 2001. Left: Gas from the companion star is drawn by gravity onto the black hole in a swirling pattern. As the gas nears the event horizon, a strong gravitational redshift makes it appear redder and dimmer. When the gas finally crosses the event horizon, it disappears from view. Because of this, the region within the event horizon appears black. Right: As above, gas from the companion star flows down onto the collapsed star--in this case a neutron star instead of a black hole. As the gas approaches the neutron star, a similar gravitational redshift makes the gas appear redder and dimmer. However, when the gas strikes the solid surface of the neutron star, it glows brightly.
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

Has anybody seen a black hole? Apparently, no one. Black hole is very dark that makes it impossible to photograph. On the other hand, thanks to the development of this new telescope, the Event Horizon Telescope could capture images of a black hole in April this year.

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) comprises of a global network of radio telescopes, which are located across the planet Earth including the U.S., French Alps, Chile and South Pole. It combines data from many very-long-baseline interferometry (VLBI) stations around the planet. VLBI is a technique in which the network of receivers will focus in on radio waves emitted by a certain object in space.

EHT's main target is to observe the Milky Way's supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. The network will be in operation between April 5 and April 14, 2017. It will examine the immediate environment around the black hole and could get sufficient resolution to see the black hole, according to Science Alert.

Sheperd Doeleman from the Harvard-Smithsonian center for Astrophysics was in great excitement. He said that in April they are going to make the observations that they think have the first real chance of bringing a black hole's event horizon in focus.

Event Horizon Telescope could only not take images of the black hole. The scientists could also update their algorithm including factors such as how the black holes change over time or their magnetic fields. One scientist said that it could ultimately make movies of materials being eaten by a black hole.

The researchers also expect EHT to provide data of what the black hole looks like. They speculate that it will look like a bright ring of light around a dark blob. This light is generated by gas and dust particles that are increasing in high speed before they are destroyed and eaten by a black hole. Meanwhile, the dark blob would be the shadow cast over the scenario. On the other hand, in Albert Einstein's theory, it could look like a crescent of light than a ring due to the Doppler effect that makes the material moving towards the planet appear much brighter.

So, what could be the black hole look like? The answer remains to be seen as the Event Horizon Telescope will explore more of the black hole. Science enthusiasts could look forward to it in April this year.

TagsBlack Hole, Sagitarrius A*, Event Horizon Telescope, very-long-baseline interferometry

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Star Pulsing Mysteriously To Its Orbiting Planet Observed For The First Time

'Mars 2020 Rover': The Final Three Potential Landing Sites

One Of The Largest Giant Radio Galaxies Ever Detected Discovered

This Massive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Could Strike The Earth One Day, NA...

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Refreezing The Melting Arctic Ice Sheet

Scientists Propose To Freeze Arctic With New Technology
NASA Europa Mission Report

It's Time To Look For Life Somewhere Else Other Than Mars, NASA Europa Mission Report Says
Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space
Queens Of The Nile Exhibition At Rijksmuseum van Oudheden

A Royal Tomb Discovered Resting Behind the High Official's Tomb In Egypt

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Refreezing The Melting Arctic Ice Sheet Will Cost Around $500B
  2. The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional
  3. Bolivia Combats Plague Of Locusts That Devastates Its Crops
  1. 7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space
  2. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  3. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  4. Historic Cape Canaveral 39A Launch Pad To Be Used By SpaceX
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Sugar Tax On Sugary Foods, Beverages

Tax That Can Save Lives: Sugar Tax Gets Support From Scientists
Snow Shoveling And Heart Attack Risk In Men

Is Snow Shoveling And Heart Attack Risk In Men: The Only Reason Behind The Increasing Number Of Deaths In Winter?
ISRO Launches 104 Satellites In One Go

India Sets Space Record By Launching 104 Satellites In One Go
Winston Churchill

Revealed: Winston Churchill’s View On Aliens
Real Time Analytics