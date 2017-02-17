Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station alien existence Black Hole

Wonders Of Nature: Severe Drought Enables 16th Century Church To Reappear In Mexico For The Third Time (Video)

Carter A.
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:38 AM EST
16th Century Church Resurfaces In Mexico Due To Drought
A 16th century church located previously in a town in Mexico reappears for the third time.
A 400-year-old Dominican church appeared in Benito Juarez Dam in Mexico. It is right after the location experienced an intense drought and caused the water to drain. The total capacity of the dam has left it to 16 percent. It is not new for this town to see the church reappear and disappear, however.

A dam project 49 years ago, in southern Mexico, caused the 16th century church to drown. However, after experiencing a severe drought, it draws visitors by boat to have a chance to see the magnificent ruins.

The church called the Apostle Santiago Church was built by the Dominican Friars. It then submerged underwater in the year 1966 after the hydroelectric dam was constructed in the Grijalva River. Not only the church drowned but also between 1,000 to 2,000 indigenous Zoque people who reside in Quechula, which is the town's name, were relocated and left their homes as they submerged underwater as well, according to The Telegraph.

As follows, the next generation of the families that have to be relocated during the time that the dam was built has the chance to see the church. It is their opportunity to take a look at the time before the location was developed and was lost to the mechanized world.

Thus, the IFL Science reported that the last total appearance of the church happened in the year 2008. It was when a severe drought has also been experienced and it revealed the entirety of the church for the first time in almost half a century. The latest reappearance will be listed as the third time, as it made itself out of the waters once again.

