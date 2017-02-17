Updated Hot Tags NASA Mars international space station alien existence Black Hole

President Donald Trump To Issue New Travel Order, As Courts Block Ban

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:17 AM EST
Donald Trump
Donald Trump is USA's 45th president.
(Photo : Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will issue a new immigration order by next week. Lawyers from the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court to hold off on taking action against the initial travel ban.

In a news conference as stated by The Washington Post, Trump said that the new order is set to "comprehensively protect our country," hinting that it might contain new vetting measures for travelers. He said, "Extreme vetting will be put in place, and it already is in place in many places."

This comment, as well as the Justice Department's request to the U.S. Court of Appeals, means that the administration is putting a halt on the battle to restore the travel ban. The administration indicated that it expects a revamped executive order that will eliminate judges' concerns.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote on Twitter that the Justice Department Filing recognizes the obvious fact that the current executive order violated the constitution. He shared, "President Trump could have sought review of this flawed Order in the Supreme Court but declined to face yet another defeat."

At this point, it is not yet clear whether or not the issuance of a new and narrower executive order will make the case before the Ninth Circuit moot, or if the court will agree to vacate the decision. However, as The New York Times did mention, in calling for a legal do-over as what President Donald Trump is trying to do now, the Justice Department managed to avoid a Supreme Court test of the original order that banned refugees of Muslim-majority countries from entering the country for 120 days.

If the court's active judges do vote to rehear the case, it is said to be considered by an 11-member panel made up of the circuit's chief judge, and the other 10 chosen at random.

TagsDonald Trump, Travel Ban, immigration ban

