World Government Summit 2017: World Leaders Gather in Dubai To Shape The Future Of The Government Worldwide

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 17, 2017 03:30 AM EST
Dubai 2017
The World Government Summit 2017 was held in Dubai on Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2017, which aims to shape the future of government worldwide (Please see actual image of the summit below.)
(Photo : Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The World Government Summit 2017 was held in Dubai on Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2017. It was attended by 4,000 world leaders from 139 different countries. It involves more than 100 well-known speakers including Christine Lagarde, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The World Government Summit Organization is founded in collaboration with the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations, World Economic Forum, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, OECD and CLAD. Together with this organizations, the World Government Summit Organization aims to commit itself in shaping the future of more than 7 billion people across the world. This global platform is dedicated to shaping the future of the government worldwide, in which the organizations utilize technology, innovation and opportunities to enhance and solve the problems facing humanity annually.

The first summit took place in 2013 and it was attended by former U.S. President Barack Obama, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and other world leaders. The recent summit that was held in Dubai was supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the vice-president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai. This was the fifth World Government Summit (WGS).

Mohammed Al-Gergawi, minister of Cabinet affairs and chairman of the WGS, said they believe that the tools to build the future are within their reach and they believe that making the best use of these tools will create a future that is suitable for their nations and the nations of the world. He further said that the path is clear for a better, more stable and flourishing future and the greatest doorway to this path is cooperation between governments of the world and their organizations and entities, based on innovation, knowledge and science, which will lead to developing solutions for imminent challenges. These include environmental sustainability, food security, social development and developing countries.

Meanwhile, Breaking Israel News reports that a replica of a Roman arch that once stood in front of the pagan Temple of Ba'al was erected for the opening of the World Government Summit in Dubai. A rabbi from Israel claimed that this signifies the dangerous union of Ishmael and Edom against Israel.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston stated that this Roman arch in Dubai symbolically ties them both together: Ishmael, the Arabs and Edom, which was characterized by Rome. "Just like the Romans, the Arabs are trying to control the world and succeeding," said Rabbi Winston. He further said that even though it is the Arabs against the Jews, it is truly the Arabs continuing the mission of Edom to conquer the world. He added that this connection between Dubai and Rome is showing that Edom never ended and it just put on a different mask.

"The push for one world government goes back to the Tower of Babel, trying to put the power in the hands of the wealthy, the powerful, and the arrogant," said Rabbi Winston.

