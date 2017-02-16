Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station alien existence ISS Black Hole

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

China All Set To Make Its Mark In Space; China Manned Space Agency Announced Its Plans For 2017

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 16, 2017 04:57 AM EST
China All Set To Make Its Mark In Space In 2017
China to launch 30 space launch missions and much more this very year.
(Photo : New China TV/YouTube screenshot)

China has been eyeing for a position in space for far too long. The Chinese presence in space is meager as compared to major competitors like the U.S. and Russia. However, after the latest announcement made by China Manned Space Agency, it is highly probable that 2017 will be a turning point in the space history of China. The agency plans to launch at least 30 space missions, starting with the launch of Tianzhou-1 spacecraft cargo resupply mission, most probably in April 2017.

Chinese scientists and space agencies have geared up, after Xi Jinping, President of China, vowed to advance the country's space presence. First in its plan is the launch of its Tianzhou-1 spacecraft aboard the Long March-7 Y2 rocket, from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center, Hainan. The cargo load spacecraft has already been moved to the Hainan from Tianjin, where it was kept earlier. The spacecraft will soon be assembled and tested in Wenchang Satellite Launch Center. If all goes as planned, then the spacecraft will be launched in April. It will be carrying 2 tons of fuel and 6 more tons of payloads for the Tiangong-2 space laboratory, News Nation reported.

The launch of the cargo mission was preceded by the Tiangong-2 manned mission launched in October 2016, which carried astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong to the Chinese Tiangong-2 space laboratory. The astronauts spent one month in orbit and returned on Nov. 18, 2016. By doing so, China has laid down its claim on the next functional space laboratory, which will be of huge advantage after the International Space Station retires in 2024, Tech Times reported.

Furthermore, the China Manned Space Agency will also be participating in the global race to reach Moon and the ever so famous mission Mars and search for alien life on it. China is expecting that it will be able to launch its lunar missions by 2018, which will study the dark side of the Moon, although the China Manned Space Agency's plans regarding Mars mission remain undisclosed till now.

TagsChina space mission, international space station

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Historic Cape Canaveral 39A Launch Pad To Be Used By SpaceX

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Watching Weather From Way Above The International Space Station

Pentagon Wants To Build Space Robots To Repair Its Spy Satellites?

If Aliens Call, Then Who Will Be The First To Say ‘Hello’?

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Refreezing The Melting Arctic Ice Sheet

Scientists Propose To Freeze Arctic With New Technology
NASA Europa Mission Report

It's Time To Look For Life Somewhere Else Other Than Mars, NASA Europa Mission Report Says
Spacewalk Outside International Space Station

7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space
Queens Of The Nile Exhibition At Rijksmuseum van Oudheden

A Royal Tomb Discovered Resting Behind the High Official's Tomb In Egypt

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Refreezing The Melting Arctic Ice Sheet Will Cost Around $500B
  3. NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
  1. One More Fake UFO Sighting
  2. Black Holes Produce Fuel For Star Formation, Here’s How
  3. Comet Breaks Apart As It Passes By Earth
  4. A Star Pulsing Mysteriously To Its Orbiting Planet Observed For The First Time
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Sugar Tax On Sugary Foods, Beverages

Tax That Can Save Lives: Sugar Tax Gets Support From Scientists
Snow Shoveling And Heart Attack Risk In Men

Is Snow Shoveling And Heart Attack Risk In Men: The Only Reason Behind The Increasing Number Of Deaths In Winter?
ISRO Launches 104 Satellites In One Go

India Sets Space Record By Launching 104 Satellites In One Go
Winston Churchill

Revealed: Winston Churchill’s View On Aliens
Real Time Analytics