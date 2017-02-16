Mexico: The land Of The Dinosaurs, Paleontologists Say

Paleontologists have unearthed yet another intact remains of an previously unknown species of dinosaur.

(Photo : NTDTV/YouTube screenshot)

After more number of dinosaur fossils are being identified and excavated, Mexico is turning out to be the land of the dinosaurs in reality. The most recent is being the discovery of a 3.2 feet long herbivorous dinosaur, which is found in Northern Mexico.

Mexican paleontologist Hector Rivera Sylva, who is also the head of the paleontology division of the Coahuila Desert Museum (MUDE) in Mexico, along with Jose Ruben Guzman Gutierrez, an expert biologist, has recently unearthed the remains of an herbivorous dinosaur in Ocampo region of the Coahuila state in Mexico.

The National Science and Technology Council (Concyt) made an official announcement of the find and disclosed the details of the first of its kind discovery. According to experts, paleontologists were able to successfully unearth the almost intact remains of the cranium of the dinosaur, which is a first in the history of dinosaur excavation, AOL reported.

The new found dinosaur was named "Yehuecauhceratops mudei." The naming was done based on its features and site of discovery: "yehuecauh" is a Nahuatl word means "ancient," while "ceratops" is a Greek word that is representative of a "face with horns" and "mudei" was given to honor the museum, where the researchers did study the remains of the excavated dinosaur, SBS.com reported.

The skull of the dinosaur has a noticeable "protuberance or beak," which made the discovery unique, because no other dinosaur remains found in Northern America has shown this characteristic feature. Furthermore, the recently discovered dinosaur was considerably smaller in length than all previously discovered ceratopsid dinosaurs. This is why scientists have categorized "Yehuecauhceratops mudei" as a completely new species of dinosaurs ever discovered, malayasiandigest.com reported.

Prior to this, scientists have discovered the fossilized remains of the famous flying reptile Peterosaur as well as the Albertosaurus dinosaur in Mexico. Palaeontological experts are of the opinion that these dinosaurs lived nearby, about 70 million years ago, when Mexico was a coastal marsh and more of a floodplain. It is why they are highly optimistic that there are still many dinosaurs still buried deep in the Mexican soil. This is an indication then that Mexico is the land of the dinosaurs. Also, it still remains largely unexplored.