Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Mars Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 06:35 AM EST
Spacewalk Outside International Space Station
ISS crew members successfully accomplished a long-planned spacewalk.
(Photo : geobeats/YouTube screenshot)

The 20th century saw the advent of space exploration with artificial satellites, space probes and manned spacecraft. Humans have come a long way since launching the first artificial satellite Sputnik I in 1957 and have sent some super massive things in space. Here is a list of the seven biggest objects in space sent from Earth.

1. International Space Station (ISS)

The largest space station ever built, the ISS is bigger than a football field and measures 356 feet in length, 240 feet in width and over 900,000 pounds (408,233 kg) in weight. The manned space station that is an orbiting laboratory, which conducts various scientific and space studies, researches, observations and experiments aboard it, is the only artificial satellite that can be seen with the naked eyes from the planet Earth.

2. Hubble Space Telescope (HST)

Measuring more in length than the size of two school buses, the Hubble Space Telescope has been the largest in its category since 1990. The HST is 43.5 feet in length and weighs nearly 27,000 pounds (12,247 kg).

3. Environment Satellite (Envisat)

The largest satellite that orbits Earth, Envisat monitors primarily monitors Earth’s atmosphere. The satellite, which measures 33 feet in length and weighs around 18,100 pounds (8,210 kg), is not in operation currently but it is still orbiting.

4. MIR

Launched by Russia, MIR was the first space station to be sent out by a nation other than the U.S. MIR measured 108 feet in length,101 feet in width and weighed nearly 309,000 pounds (140,160 kg).

5. Saturn V

According to NASA, the Saturn V measuring 343 feet tall and weighing over 6 million pounds (2,721,554 kg) was the tallest, heaviest and most powerful rocket that was built. The Saturn V completed 13 missions in its timeline, since its launch in 1967 until when it was discontinued in 1973.

6. Skylab

Though not as big as the ISS, the Skylab was the first space station to be sent out from Earth. The space laboratory weighed nearly 170,000 pounds (77,111 kg) and orbited Earth from 1973 to 1979.

7. Automated Transfer Vehicle (ATV)

ATV is among the largest space vessels sent out by humans. It was used to supply water, oxygen, food, clothing, spare parts and material for experiments to the ISS.

Tagsman made objects in space, ISS, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, Envisat, MIR, Saturn V, Skylab, Automated Transfer Vehicle

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Know The Top 9 Science News And Discoveries Of 2016

Know The Top 5 Space News And Discoveries Of 2016

5 Ways China Emerged As A Top Player Of Space Exploration In 2016

7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space

Historic Cape Canaveral 39A Launch Pad To Be Used By SpaceX

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  3. 2016 El Niño Resulted In Unprecedented Coastline Erosion
  1. An Enigma Over Einstein's Theory Could Finally Be Resolved
  2. Massive Area Of Melting Carbon Underneath The Ground Of Western US Located
  3. Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
  4. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics