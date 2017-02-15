Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Mars Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Bolivia Combats Plague Of Locusts That Devastates Its Crops

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 05:34 AM EST
A Swarm Of Locusts Arrives In Israel
A swarm of locusts decimates the agricultural industry of Bolivia for the first time.
(Photo : Ilia Yefimovich/Stringer/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, in January, Bolivia was hit by a plague of locusts that decimated the country's agricultural industry. President Evo Morales declares a state of emergency across the nation to combat the plague of locusts.

Fox News reports that the swarm of locusts invaded south of the eastern city of Santa Cruz, which is one of Bolivia's wealthiest areas, two weeks ago. The plague spread rapidly and now could reach 18 miles from Bolivia's largest city. The President stated that this was the first time Bolivia had seen locusts.

The government has prepared $700,000 in additional funds for fumigation. They are planning to fumigate about 17,000 hectares to prevent the locusts from spreading and endangering the food supply. The local producers are determining where the eggs and locust nymphs were so they could control the initial stages of the plague, according to BBC.

It is estimated that over 2,700 acres (4,100 hectares) of corn, beans and sorghum have been devastated by the locusts, according to Bolivia's eastern Agriculture Chamber. The officials are fearful that the plague could reach the region that supplies over 80 percent of Bolivia's food. An extensive fumigation is conducted now to avoid the further devastation of the locusts.

The plague of locusts follows an extreme drought in Bolivia. This has caused rationing and conflicts over water use.

Locusts belong to the family of Acrididae, which are species of short-horned grasshoppers. The adult locusts are powerful fliers and could travel great distances. They consume most of the green vegetation wherever they settle.

It is known that locusts have formed plagues since prehistory way back in the ancient Egypt, in which it was mentioned in the Bible and the Quran. As of today, there are reports that plagues of locusts are invading some parts of the world including Bolivia and Argentina, among others.

TagsBolivia, locusts, Plague, fumigation

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Oroville Dam Damaged': The US Tallest Dam Could Release Large Amounts Of Floodw...

Timo Lieber's Arctic Photography: An Alarming Reminder Of The Impact Of Climate ...

Death In The Trees: Hundreds Of Megabats Died Due To Heatwave In Australia

Wild Bison Made A Comeback To Canada's Oldest National Park After 140 Years

Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  3. 2016 El Niño Resulted In Unprecedented Coastline Erosion
  1. An Enigma Over Einstein's Theory Could Finally Be Resolved
  2. Massive Area Of Melting Carbon Underneath The Ground Of Western US Located
  3. Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
  4. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics