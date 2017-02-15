Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Mars Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Black Holes Produce Fuel For Star Formation, Here’s How

Sam D
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 06:11 AM EST
Supermassive Black Hole
Scientists have discovered a black hole in the Phoenix cluster that is producing fuel for star formation.


(Photo : Aliens Moon Truth Exposed/YouTube screenshot)

An unexpected but mutually beneficial relationship has been discovered between a galaxy and a supermassive black hole located at its center. Scientists have found that the black hole can recycle its own hot gas as cold, and thereby produce fuel for star formation. Until now, astrophysicists have thought that the role of black hole jets and bubbles was to regulate star formation and prevent cooling.

The research team of scientists studied the Phoenix Cluster, a crowded collection of galaxies that lies around 5.7 billion years from Earth. The researchers had observed that Phoenix was unusually bright for a cluster located so far away from us.

Moreover, it seemed that a lot of star forming activity was taking place in the central galaxy of the cluster -- at a rate of about 500-800 stars per year. Incidentally, the Milky Way only forms 10 stars a year. Scientists found the occurrence unusual because most of the observed central galaxies are red and dead, implying that they are old and do not create stars.

The international team of researchers from the U.S.' Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the U.K.’s Cambridge University and Australia’s Melbourne University, which observed the Phoenix Cluster with Chile’s Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), found that the unusual activity could be attributed to the presence of cold gas at the edge of the superheated bubbles surrounding the central galaxy. According to The Sydney Morning Herald report, the scientists observed that the supply of cold and dense gas could eventually lead to the creation of the next generation of stars. Additionally, the amount of cold gas surrounding the galaxy is vast enough to form 10 billion Suns.

"These observations showed us that there is a black hole which is sending out jets of hot gas but at the edges the gas is cooling off and forming an ordered river as it falls back down," astrophysicist Christian Reichardt said, according to MIT News. "This is potentially an explanation for how black holes can, over billions of years, still regulate star formation."

TagsBlack Hole, Black holes, Supermassive Black hole, Phoenix Cluster

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Finds Universe’s Biggest Ancient Black Holes, Can Change Everything Peopl...

Black Hole Has A Wobbling Effect On Matter Around It

New Type Of Black Hole Discovered, Millions Of Them Could Be Hiding In Milky Way

Primordial Black Holes May Have Created Dark Matter

Black Holes Can Be Holograms, New Research Reveals

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  3. 2016 El Niño Resulted In Unprecedented Coastline Erosion
  1. An Enigma Over Einstein's Theory Could Finally Be Resolved
  2. Massive Area Of Melting Carbon Underneath The Ground Of Western US Located
  3. Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
  4. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics