Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Mars Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Cosmic Star Celebrates Valentine's Day With 'Heartbeat' Signals

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 04:27 AM EST
Broad Band Of Dust And Cold Gas Shown In Space
A composite X-ray (blue), radio (pink and green), and optical (orange and yellow) image of the galaxy Centaurus A is shown in this image from space. A broad band of dust and cold gas is bisected at an angle by opposing jets of high-energy particles blasting away from the supermassive black hole in the nucleus. The arcs of multimillion-degree gas appear to be part of a projected ring 25,000 light years in diameter. The size and location of the ring indicates that it may have been produced in a titanic explosion that occurred about 10 million years ago. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image in the video below.)
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

If you are single on Valentine's Day, you would be sad to know that a planet and its host star may have a better love story than you. After analyzing 350 hours of Spitzer data, scientists discovered a love story written in the cosmos:

According to the NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Spitzer Space Telescope was able to detect "heartbeat-like" pulsations in the outer shell of the HAT-P-2 star. These most likely came from a closely orbiting planet.

Julien de Wit of the Massachusetts Institute of Technolgy told NASA that they discovered the first example of a planet that seems to have caused a heartbeat-like behavior in its host star. It is just in time for Valentine's Day. It seems that the agency concluded the rare "romance" of the celestial beings can be detected from 370 lightyears away.

AJC.com noted that the planet is usually relatively far from its star. However, it comes nearer every 5.6 days and with it comes what is similar to a "kiss" that causes its star to "beat like a heart." However, since the planet and star cannot simply fall in love, the agency offered a less romantic notion. When the gravity is near the star, the planet's gravity hits with a bell-like approach that makes it ring throughout orbit.

Still, the planetary system remains a mystery. Co-author Jim Fuller predicted the vibrations to be more quieter than the frequency found by the Spitzer, leading him to believe that he and his team need to study more stars in systems similar to the HAT-P-2 and its planets. These could have stories to tell through their "heartbeats."

Study co-author Heather Knutson of the California Institute of Technology also said in a statement, "It's remarkable that this relatively small planet seems to affect the whole star in a way that we can see from far away."

Tagsspace, star systems, heartbeat-like signals

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Methane Found In Atmosphere Of Exoplanet GJ 1132B

Dwarf Galaxies Shed Light On Dark Matter

Milky Way And Andromeda: An Inevitable End

7 Biggest Manmade Things Sent To Space

Historic Cape Canaveral 39A Launch Pad To Be Used By SpaceX

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  3. 2016 El Niño Resulted In Unprecedented Coastline Erosion
  1. An Enigma Over Einstein's Theory Could Finally Be Resolved
  2. Massive Area Of Melting Carbon Underneath The Ground Of Western US Located
  3. Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
  4. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics