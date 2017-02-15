Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Mars Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Royal Tomb Discovered Resting Behind the High Official's Tomb In Egypt

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 06:02 AM EST
Queens Of The Nile Exhibition At Rijksmuseum van Oudheden
A detailed view of a piece found in the grave goods of Stela of Nakhi displayed in the 'Queens of the Nile' Exhibition held at the National Museum of Antiquities or Rijksmuseum van Oudheden on Nov. 30, 2016 in Leiden, Netherlands. With 350 prized Egyptian pieces, including royal portraits, statues of deities, sophisticated jewelry, amulets and precious utensils, plus the sarcophagus and grave goods of Queen Nefertari, from the Museo Egizio in Turin. This is the first time that such a large exhibition on the queens of Egypt has been organized in the Netherlands. Queens of the Nile will run until April 17, 2017. (Image for representation only. Please see actual images below.)
(Photo : Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Archaeologists discovered another tomb built for a royal scribe named Khonsu behind the tomb of a high official in Egypt. They found the tomb when they were cleaning the high official's tomb and noticed a hole. They searched the hole and were surprised to see the royal tomb.

The discovery was led by Egyptology Professor Jiro Kondo of Waseda University in Tokyo and colleagues. The royal tomb dated about 3,000 years old and beautifully decorated. There is a frieze pattern accented near the ceiling that is typical of the Ramesside period, dated about 1200 B.C.

Professor Kondo told Observer that no one knows than unknown tombs that still have beautiful decorations or inscriptions remain undiscovered. He further said that there might be more tombs hidden in this area.

Meanwhile, the high official's tomb belongs to Userhat, who was a high official under Amenhotep III, the ninth pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty. Prof. Kondo also discovered the tomb of Khonsuemheb in this area in December 2013.

The T-shaped royal tomb is about 15 feet long from east to west and 18 feet from north to south. On the entrance area, a carved image of four baboons worshipping the solar boat of the god Ra-Atum can be seen. There are hieroglyphics that describe Khonsu as a "true renowned scribe" printed next to the carved images. Khonsu and his wife together with two ram-headed deities in the background are shown worshipping the gods Osiris and Isis, as depicted in the northern part of the eastern wall, according to Fox News.

A scribe is a person who is involved in the art of writing. He writes books or documents by hand using hieratics, cuneiform or other scripts. The scribal profession includes copying books and sacred texts and having secretarial and administrative duties.

In ancient Egypt, the scribes were considered part of the royal court and they did not pay taxes. They were exempted from the heavy manual labor, too. This profession complemented other professions such as the artisans and painters who decorated relics with scenes, personages or hieroglyphic text. In modern times, this profession evolved to public servants, lawyers, journalists, accountants and typists.

Tagsroyal tomb, egypt, Userhat, royal scribe, scribe, Khonsu, osiris, ISIS

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

A Device Of Destruction: Hitler's Phone To Be Sold As Much As $300,000

What Are The Happiest And Loneliest States In America?

A Royal Tomb Discovered Resting Behind the High Official's Tomb In Egypt

US Scientists May Soon Be Allowed To Do Gene Editing In Humans

Famous Palmyra's Roman Amphitheater Marred By Terrorists

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  3. 2016 El Niño Resulted In Unprecedented Coastline Erosion
  1. An Enigma Over Einstein's Theory Could Finally Be Resolved
  2. Massive Area Of Melting Carbon Underneath The Ground Of Western US Located
  3. Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
  4. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics