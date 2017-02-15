Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station ISS Mars Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Star Pulsing Mysteriously To Its Orbiting Planet Observed For The First Time

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 15, 2017 05:46 AM EST
Hubble Space Telescope Shows Photo Of New Planet
In this handout provided by NASA, a visible-light image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows a red ring of dust and debris that surrounds the star Fomalhaut and the newly discovered planet, Fomalhaut b, orbiting its parent star. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : NASA/Handout/Getty Images)

Astronomers at MIT have observed for the first time a star known as HAT-P-2 pulsing as a reaction to its orbiting planet, which is a gas giant planet that is about eight times the mass of Jupiter. The astronomers used the NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope in observing the HAT-P-2 for more than 350 hours.

The gas giant planet is referred to as HAT-P-2b follows its star in an intense eccentric orbit. It flies very close to and around HAT-P-2, then plunging far out before circling back around. Meanwhile, as observed by the astronomers, the star appears to be vibrating at exact harmonics or multiples of the planet's orbital frequency. This is the rate at which the planet encircles its star.

The responses surprised and puzzled the astronomers. Julien de Wit, a postdoc in MIT's Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, said that they thought that planet cannot really excite their stars, but they found that this one does. She further said that there is a physical link between the two. But at this stage, they cannot explain it. She added that these are mysterious pulsations induced by the star's companion.

The team observed that the planet is an ideal system as it has an eccentric orbit. The planet oscillates between temperature extremes, turning cold as it moves far away from its star, then rapidly heating as it swings extremely close, according to Daily Galaxy.

Meanwhile, de Wit said that the star dumps an enormous amount of energy onto the planet's atmosphere and their original goal was to see how the planet's atmosphere redistributes this energy. The team also gauged the star's brightness to identify the amount of energy, in the form of heat, transferred to the planet. They also noticed that each time the planet passed behind the star, they saw tiny spikes, which are kinds of oscillations in the star's light, with a period of about 90 minutes, which happened to be the exact multiples of the planet's orbital frequency, according to Phys.org.

Tagsstar, stellar pulsations, HAT-P-2, HAT-P-2b, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

'Mars 2020 Rover': The Final Three Potential Landing Sites

One Of The Largest Giant Radio Galaxies Ever Detected Discovered

This Massive 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Could Strike The Earth One Day, NA...

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

How To Spot Comet 45P This Weekend

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances Of Finding Life
  2. Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
  3. 2016 El Niño Resulted In Unprecedented Coastline Erosion
  1. An Enigma Over Einstein's Theory Could Finally Be Resolved
  2. Massive Area Of Melting Carbon Underneath The Ground Of Western US Located
  3. Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
  4. What Happens When Spiritual Leaders Take Psychedelic Drugs?
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics