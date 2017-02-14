The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional

"2012," "The day after tomorrow," "Deep Impact," "San Andreas" and the list goes on.

(Photo : Kulkarnib/YouTube screenshot)

Hollywood disaster movies have gained extreme popularity in the last few decades. The commercial success of such films has encouraged movie producers and directors to find newer ways of showing the "end of the world" to moviegoers. Though people enjoy them a lot, these leave them perplexed about whether such conditions can ever be pragmatic.

Experts say that most of the events shown in these movies are logical and partially correct. While the opinion may vary, the concepts are sure highly interesting, which attract a lot of attention of viewers. They are highly influential and some of them may change the viewers' perspective towards the cosmic and geological events occurring in the real world, Gizmodo reported.

The most latest addition to the list of extremely popular Hollywood disaster movies is the yet to be filmed Black Hole movie. The movie made headlines after Brad Peyton, famous Hollywood director who directed the movie San Andreas, sold the rights of the movie to STX Films, Dark Horizons reported.

The Black Hole movie will show the earthly incidents that may occur if a black hole enters our solar system. It will elaborately show the turn of events as "Cities are assaulted by gigantic meteorites, continents are devastated by super-volcanoes and Earth's shifting axis triggers a cataclysmic second Ice Age."

Like any other Hollywood disaster movie, Black Hole will also show how "a team of scientists, soldiers and astronauts must work together to save the planet from imminent global annihilation."

According to Nick Stone, astrophysics researcher at Columbia University, in most of the cases, the plot and the events shown in these disaster movies are actually plausible. Shedding more light on the Black Hole movie, he explained that if a black hole really does pass near our solar system, then it will change a lot of cosmic and geological variables. It will most likely lead to simultaneous explosions of super volcanoes, asteroid collision and a drastic change in the surface temperature of Earth. Depending upon the distance of the black hole from Earth and the change in planet's elliptical orbit it will bring about, Earth will either be too hot or too cold and unsuitable for the survival of mankind.