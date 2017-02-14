Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station Mars Jupiter ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional

Tripti
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 05:16 AM EST
The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional
"2012," "The day after tomorrow," "Deep Impact," "San Andreas" and the list goes on.
(Photo : Kulkarnib/YouTube screenshot)

Hollywood disaster movies have gained extreme popularity in the last few decades. The commercial success of such films has encouraged movie producers and directors to find newer ways of showing the "end of the world" to moviegoers. Though people enjoy them a lot, these leave them perplexed about whether such conditions can ever be pragmatic.

Experts say that most of the events shown in these movies are logical and partially correct. While the opinion may vary, the concepts are sure highly interesting, which attract a lot of attention of viewers. They are highly influential and some of them may change the viewers' perspective towards the cosmic and geological events occurring in the real world, Gizmodo reported.

The most latest addition to the list of extremely popular Hollywood disaster movies is the yet to be filmed Black Hole movie. The movie made headlines after Brad Peyton, famous Hollywood director who directed the movie San Andreas, sold the rights of the movie to STX Films, Dark Horizons reported.

The Black Hole movie will show the earthly incidents that may occur if a black hole enters our solar system. It will elaborately show the turn of events as "Cities are assaulted by gigantic meteorites, continents are devastated by super-volcanoes and Earth's shifting axis triggers a cataclysmic second Ice Age."

Like any other Hollywood disaster movie, Black Hole will also show how "a team of scientists, soldiers and astronauts must work together to save the planet from imminent global annihilation."

According to Nick Stone, astrophysics researcher at Columbia University, in most of the cases, the plot and the events shown in these disaster movies are actually plausible. Shedding more light on the Black Hole movie, he explained that if a black hole really does pass near our solar system, then it will change a lot of cosmic and geological variables. It will most likely lead to simultaneous explosions of super volcanoes, asteroid collision and a drastic change in the surface temperature of Earth. Depending upon the distance of the black hole from Earth and the change in planet's elliptical orbit it will bring about, Earth will either be too hot or too cold and unsuitable for the survival of mankind.

TagsBlack Hole, Hollywood, asteroid collision, end of the world, Black Hole movie

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

If Aliens Call, Then Who Will Be The First To Say ‘Hello’?

Why Making Sounds While Eating Ticks Off Some People?

NASA's Cassini Captured The Best Ever Image Of Saturn’s Moon Mimas

Incredible Aerospace Engineering Shown In The 'Passengers' Movie; But How Much O...

After Earth’s Atmosphere Becomes Like Mars’; Humans Will Be Like In The Mart...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Bad News For Humans From Proxima b
  2. If Aliens Call, Then Who Will Be The First To Say ‘Hello’?
  3. 'Oroville Dam Damaged': The US Tallest Dam Could Release Large Amounts Of Floodwaters
  1. New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Unearthed In Israel, Here’s Why The Discovery Is Important
  2. The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional
  3. Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees
  4. Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics