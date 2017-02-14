'Mars 2020 Rover': The Final Three Potential Landing Sites

In this NASA handout, the panoramic camera on board the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit shows the rover's landing site, the Columbia Memorial Station on Jan. 18, 2004 at Gusev Crater, on Mars. The rover is expected to travel northeast, 250 meters (820 feet), to a large crater.

(Photo : NASA/JPL/Cornell/Getty Images)

NASA scientists have chosen three potential landing sites for the Mars 2020 rover at the workshop held in Monrovia, California, on Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2017. These sites include a past volcanic hotbed, an ancient lake and an early hot-spring site.

The Mars rover is expected to search for signs of ancient life on the planet Mars after landing in February 2021. It will explore the Red Planet for two years, according to Fox News.

NASA. has chosen the following potential landing sites:

Columbia Hills are a range of low hills situated in the Gusev crater. This was the landing site of the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit in 2004. The hills were just about 3 kilometers from the rover's landing site. The Spirit had been exploring the Red Planet until it stopped functioning in 2010. The Spirit rover had found evidence of past mineral hot springs at a certain location.

Jezero crater along with three other sites top list of sites for the 2020 Mars rover. https://t.co/XQ4wxycaIh pic.twitter.com/04Mv6nejlo — Mars Weather (@MarsWxReport) February 13, 2017 Jezero Crater

Jezero, which means "lake," is a crater that is located in the Syrtis Major quadrangle. The crater has about 49 km in diameter. It is once thought that the crater has been flooded with water. About 3.5 billion years ago, the river channels released over the crater wall and formed a lake. It is also theorized that microbial life could have lived on the lake during one or more of these wet times.

Possible Sulfate-Rich Terrain in the Northeast Syrtis Major Region – NASA0 NASA1 — HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) NASA2 North Eastern Syrtis

The northeastern Syrtis Major Planum was a past volcanic hotbed. Its underground heat sources made hot springs flow and surface ice melt. It is also once thought that microbes could have flourished in this area, in which liquid water was in contact with minerals.