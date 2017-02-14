Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station Mars Jupiter ISS

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 04:42 AM EST
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains
A Popeyes fast-food restaurant sign glows above the city skyline.
(Photo : David McNew/Getty Images)

Louisiana -- a woman is suing a Popeyes branch. She claims that the red beans and rice from the restaurant contained flesh-eating New World screwworms that is eating her inside out for the last two years.

Karen Goode, a citizen from San Antonio, Texas, said in a 10-page lawsuit that Popeyes and its franchisee, Z&H Foods, are responsible for doing it to her -- by feeding her food infested with the parasitic worms in 2015. She also claimed that the bugs entered her digestive tract and laid eggs, which became attached to the lining of her small intestine. The eggs are then said to have hatched and started eating her "from the inside out."

However, scientists claim that such a scenario is impossible. The Washington Post reported that Gwen Pearson, an educational outreach coordinator for the Purdue Department of Entomology, said that nothing about the case is logical from a biological standpoint.

According to Dallas News, this did not deter Goode to go on with her case, which sought $1 million in damages for her medical expenses, bodily disfigurement, pain and suffering, and mental anguish, to reiterate a few. Patrick Stolmeier, the attorney representing Goode, said that it was a "pretty horrible situation," considering that his client has been losing "massive amounts of blood and tissue."

Goode filed the lawsuit on Feb. 7. However, it did not specify the date of the incident, or if it was reported to the health department upon discovery.

Meanwhile, Popeyes declined to give information regarding the litigation. Nonetheless, company spokeswoman Renee Kopkowski said in a statement "that the side dishes at this local Popeyes and all Popeyes restaurants have a strict standard and are cooked and maintained at 165 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature that would make it impossible for bacteria or other foreign matter to survive the cooking process."

