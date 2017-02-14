Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station Mars Jupiter ISS

Dubai Tests A Self-Driving Hover-Taxi, Aims To Launch It In July

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016
Attendees look at an EHang 184 autonomous-flight drone that can fly a person at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 18-foot-long, 440-pound drone has four arms and eight propellers and can fly up to 63 mph for 23 minutes and go about 20 miles. It can carry one passenger who does not need to pilot the drone. Once a destination is entered, only a take off or land button needs to be pushed to travel. The drone takes off and lands vertically eliminating the need for a runway. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 9 and features 3,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 150,000 attendees.

(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dubai aims to introduce an aerial vehicle by July and it aims for a self-driving transportation by 2030. It tested a Chinese prototype of a self-driving hover-taxi also referred to as EHang 184, according to transport authority.

Mattar al-Tayer, the transport authority head, said that the autonomous aerial vehicle exhibited at the World Government Summit is not just a model. He further said that they have already experimented with the vehicle in a flight in the Dubai sky.

Phys.org reports that the vehicle known as EHang 184 was made by Chinese drone manufacturer EHang. It could be recharged in two hours and could make trips of up to 30 minutes. It could travel on a programmed course at 100 kilometers an hour (60 mph) at a height of 300 meters (1,000 feet). It is empowered by eight propellers.

So, how does it work? The passenger will just select a destination for the autonomous taxi to take off. It would then take him to his destination and land in the selected location that is monitored by a ground control center.

Mr. Tayer said that they are making every effort to start the operation of the autonomous aerial vehicle in July 2017. This is to help reduce the traffic congestion.

EHang 184 is also an eco-friendly low autonomous aerial vehicle. It was designed to be 100 percent with green technology and is powered by electricity. If in case, one set of the power system is not operating normally, the vehicle could still operate a normal flight plan and guarantee the safety of the passenger.

The vehicle also flies in an inverted U shape. Its take-off and landing points are landing targets pre-set with EHang logo. Meanwhile, the landing camera will position the landing sites automatically and precisely.

