Updated Hot Tags NASA international space station Mars Jupiter ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 14, 2017 04:20 AM EST
Northern Mariana Islands
At the deepest depths of the ocean in Marianas region in the northwest of Pacific Ocean lies a beautiful bubblegum coral.
(Photo : Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

Chemical pollutants seem to have made their way in the deepest trenches of the ocean -- a place that scientists initially thought to be untouched by human influence.

In fact, BBC News noted that scientists were particularly surprised by the high concentrations of pollutants like PCBs and PBDEs in deep sea ecosystems. These chemicals have been widely used for much of the 20th century and were found to be toxic as they build up in different ecosystems.

In a report published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the team led by Dr. Alan Jamieson of the University of Newcastle retrieved crustaceans from deep below the Pacific Ocean's surface. They found that these have PCBs and PBDEs in their systems. These materials were commonly used as electrical insulators and flame retardants, although PCB production has been banned in the U.S. since 1979 and by a UN treaty in 2001.

Despite the significant reduction in their use, these materials can still be detected in marine organisms today, as both had the ability to remain intact for long periods. Also, they can often bind with other particles that help carry them throughout the ocean. Their ability to "bioaccumulate" or build up in marine organisms over time also suggested that they are widespread in fish around the globe.

The Washington Post reported that it is still unclear how contaminants can get into the trenches and why they appear in high levels in the Mariana Trench, although researchers suspect that the chemicals originated around the "great Pacific garbage patch," which is a body of debris in the northern part of the Pacific. The chemical pollutants from the region could have easily clung to the plastic waste as it drops to the bottom of the ocean.

More research is necessary to understand how these contaminants can move throughout the food chain. But it does remain clear that these results are enough proof that human activities can have jarring consequences for the planet.

TagsPollution, Environment

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

World’s Oldest Killer Whale Presumed Dead, Reports Say

Shark And Stingray Species At Risk

Scientists Offer Opinions Regarding Canadian Climate Policies

Sea Floor Lifts 2 Meters After New Zealand Earthquake

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

The Ark Of The Covenant

Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
Jezero Crater

NASA Selects Three Sites For Mars 2020 Mission
Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As You May Imagine

Sports Drinks Aren't As Healthy As People May Imagine
Chandra Observes Galaxy Groups

'Love In The Space': Cosmic Love Photos For Valentine's Day

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Bad News For Humans From Proxima b
  2. If Aliens Call, Then Who Will Be The First To Say ‘Hello’?
  3. 'Oroville Dam Damaged': The US Tallest Dam Could Release Large Amounts Of Floodwaters
  1. New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Unearthed In Israel, Here’s Why The Discovery Is Important
  2. The End Of The World Hollywood Disaster Movies Aren't Entirely Fictional
  3. Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees
  4. Archaeologists To Unearth Biblical Site That Held The Lord's Ark Of The Covenant
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea

Surviving On Algae And Sushi During Earth To Mars Journey Is A Good Idea
L.A. City Council Proposes Ban On Fast-Food Chains

Woman Sues Popeyes, Claiming That She Is Being Eaten Inside Out
Calabash Nebula

Death Of The Sun: How Will It Look? Hubble Gives A Glimpse By Capturing Rare Image
Northern Mariana Islands

Pollution Out Of Hand: Scientists Discover Trash In Deep Sea
Real Time Analytics