Timo Lieber's Arctic Photography: An Alarming Reminder Of The Impact Of Climate Change

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 13, 2017 03:20 AM EST
Greenland: A Laboratory For The Symptoms Of Global Warming
An iceberg floats through the water on July 20, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As Greenlanders adapt to the changing climate and go on with their lives, researchers from the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications for the rest of the world.
(Photo : Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Climate change greatly affects the Arctic region with its melting ice cap, an emergence of many lakes and fragments of ice arising in the region. A U.K. photographer has witnessed these scary impacts of climate change in the Arctic.

Timo Lieber is an aerial and landscape photographer who captures images of the present Arctic. The photos are the chilling reminders of the impact of climate change, according to The Guardian.

"What should be pristine white is littered with blue," Mr. Lieber said. He flew whenever the weather permitted and took images of the Arctic at about 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. when the light is perfect.

Most of the images were taken abstractly. Mr. Lieber said that he did not want them to be documentary photographs. He added that you have to get close to find the small, hidden details that help you understand what you are seeing. "They're beautiful, but what you're looking at is climate change at its worst."

In the images, there is a river that runs into the Greenland ice cap and many more lakes are forming. There are also ice cap fragments in shattered pieces. A look at this images would remind people of the horrible impact of manmade climate change.

The ice is melting in the Arctic, ecosystem including marine and plant life is greatly damaged. Something must be done, yet do you think this is too late to save the planet Earth from the terrifying impact of climate change?

