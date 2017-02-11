Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

How To Spot Comet 45P This Weekend

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 03:50 AM EST
Halley's Comet
Halley's Comet photographed by the Soviet Probe 'Vega' in 1986. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Liaison/Getty Images)

Do you want to experience a space treat this weekend? Well, just look at the sky and you will spot a zooming comet 45P that will streak past the planet Earth on the morning of Feb. 11, Saturday. The good news is that you can see it with your naked eye or a ground-based instrument such as binoculars or telescopes.

NASA stated that comet 45P passes at a distance of about 7.7 million miles (12.4 million kilometers). The relative speed of comet 45P is about 14.2 miles per second or a broken neck 51,120 mph. It is now in the early morning in the eastern sky.

CBS News reports that this will be the closest approach of a comet in more than 30 years, according to Slooh, an astronomy organization. It offers a live stream of the comet's flyby this Friday at 10:30 p.m. EST. Slooh also said that binoculars and telescopes will help in the search, but at its closest approach, it might even be visible with the naked eye.

Scientists said that having observed the same comet more than once could aid the astronomers in understanding how the object changes over time. Joseph Nuth, a senior scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, said that observing a comet multiple times over successive orbits is like taking snapshots at different stages of life. He further said that some comets have harder lives than others, depending on how close they get to the Sun. He added that they can learn about these effects by comparing different comets with varying perihelion distances over time.

Comet 45P is a short-period comet that was identified in 1948. It has an orbit that takes it around the Sun and out by Jupiter about every 5 and 1/4 years. It will pass by the planet Earth again in 2032 at almost 30 million miles (about 48 million kilometers), which will be much farther away.

TagsComet, Comet 45P, short-period comet, Slooh, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

This White Dwarf Star Has The Materials Needed For Life, Study Says

NASA Develops A Computer Chip That Could Survive The Hot Temperature Of Venus

A 'Middleweight' Black Hole Hiding At The Center Of the Globular Star Discovered...

A Giant Black Hole Devours A Star For Over A Decade

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Successfully Completed Its Fourth Flyby Of Jupiter

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

New Planet Discovered Around M Dwarf Star

This White Dwarf Star Has The Materials Needed For Life, Study Says
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Gets Ready For Testing At Historic 39A
Are Aliens Friends With Benefits?

Are Aliens Friends With Benefits Or Destroyers Of Worlds? Scientists Are In Dilemma
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Launches

NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. How To Spot Comet 45P This Weekend
  2. If Aliens Call, Then Who Will Be The First To Say ‘Hello’?
  3. Bad News For Humans From Proxima b
  1. Battery That Could Be Recharged With Carbon Dioxide Developed
  2. How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
  3. Hubble Spotted A Stunning Spiral Galaxy In Andromeda Constellation
  4. Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

European Bison Project Seeks A Return To The Wild

Wild Bison Made A Comeback To Canada's Oldest National Park After 140 Years
Air Pollution

Air Pollution In European Countries Is 27 Times More Lethal Than That Of China
Baby Black Howler Monkey

Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees
Venus Express Provides Views Of Planet's South Pole

NASA Develops A Computer Chip That Could Survive The Hot Temperature Of Venus
Real Time Analytics