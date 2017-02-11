Hubble Spotted A Stunning Spiral Galaxy In Andromeda Constellation

This image shows NGC 4622 and its outer pair of winding arms full of new stars, shown in blue. The galaxy NGC 4622 appears to be rotating in the opposite direction to what was expected. Pictures from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope helped astronomers determine that the galaxy may be spinning clockwise by showing which side of the galaxy is closer to Earth. This Hubble telescope photo of the oddball galaxy is presented by the Hubble Heritage team. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)

(Photo : NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team/Getty Images)

The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 7640 in the Andromeda constellation. It is a barred spiral type just like the Milky Way.

In the image below, NGC 760 is seen with its spiral arms that fan out not from a circular core, but from an elongated bar cutting through the galaxy's center. The image of the NGC 7640 does not look much like a spiral because of the orientation of the galaxy in view to Earth or to the photographer, which is the Hubble Space Telescope.

This spiral galaxy shows evidence of past interaction, such as two or more colliding & merging into a bigger galaxy: https://t.co/qTBNEdKWvi pic.twitter.com/yb2zs0KJwB — NASA (@NASA) February 10, 2017

According to NASA, NGC7640 has experienced a kind of interaction in the past. The interactions could be mild and sometimes dramatic, in which there are two or more colliding and merging into a new and massive galaxy. With the understanding of the interactions, the astronomers could enhance their knowledge of how galaxies and the stars in them form.

Andromeda is one of the 88 modern constellations and the largest with an area of 722 square degrees. It is also one of the 48 constellations listed by the second century Greco-Roman astronomer Ptolemy. This constellation could be seen only north of 40 degrees south latitude and could also be viewed below the horizon in the south. The size of Andromeda is about 1,400 times the size of the full Moon. Its name is derived from the daughter of Cassiopeia, in the Greek myth, who was chained to a rock to be beaten by the sea monster Cetus.

The most visible galaxy in Andromeda constellation is the Andromeda galaxy, which is also called the Great Galaxy of Andromeda. This is the closest spiral galaxy to the Milky Way and one of the brightest Messier objects.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news