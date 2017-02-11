Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station ISS Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Wild Bison Made A Comeback To Canada's Oldest National Park After 140 Years

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 11, 2017 03:27 AM EST
European Bison Project Seeks A Return To The Wild
A herd of European bison roams through a forest in the Rothaargebirge mountain range on May 5, 2014 near Bad Berleburg, Germany. The herd is a project of Wisent Welt Wittgenstein, a government-funded initiative, which last year released the herd in an effort to restock the bison in the wild. European bison were once plentiful across Europe and Russia, though their numbers were decimated to near extinction by hunting and habitat encroachment. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Wild bison just made a comeback to Canada's Banff National Park, which is the country's oldest park, on Feb. 1, 2017. It took about 140 years for these huge and herbivorous mammals to finally be home.

Bison were common in Canada in the early 1800s. On the other hand, they were outnumbered by the end of the 19th century because of hunting. The National Park plans to re-establish the species and about 16 bison were sent to the area. Most of them are pregnant. This would lead to the growing population of the herd, according to Inhabitat.

Harvey Locke, the Canadian conservationist, said that this is a great day for Banff National Park. He further said that it is a great day for Canada. He described it as one of the great days for wildlife conservation in the history of North America.

As seen in the video below, bison were transported by trucks from Elk Island National Park. Then, they were airlifted by helicopters. The shipping containers were lowered from the helicopters and the doors were opened. About 16 bison went out from the doors and ran fast into the snow. They will be closely monitored and expected to be released to roam freely in the park in the summer of 2018, according to The Huffington Post.

Parks Canada described the comeback of the wild creatures as "historic and cultural triumph." It stated that the restoration of bison to Banff will return a keystone species to the landscape, foster cultural reconnection, inspire discovery and provide stewardship and learning opportunities. It further said that by re-establishing a new wild population within its historical range in Banff National Park, this will be a key contribution to national and international bison conservation efforts.

Tagswild bison, Canada, Banff National Park, Elk Island National Park

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Where On Planet Earth Does This 'Orange' Alligator Come From?

Dare To Swim In Hawaii's Lava With Selfie Stick? This Man Just Did It (Video)

A Plague Threatens The Entire Population Of The Saiga Antelope In Mongolia

'Granddad': The Longest-Living Aquarium Fish Euthanized Due To Failing Health

Satellites Are Used To Keep Track Of The Population Of Whales From Space

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

New Planet Discovered Around M Dwarf Star

This White Dwarf Star Has The Materials Needed For Life, Study Says
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Gets Ready For Testing At Historic 39A
Are Aliens Friends With Benefits?

Are Aliens Friends With Benefits Or Destroyers Of Worlds? Scientists Are In Dilemma
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Launches

NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. How To Spot Comet 45P This Weekend
  2. If Aliens Call, Then Who Will Be The First To Say ‘Hello’?
  3. Bad News For Humans From Proxima b
  1. Battery That Could Be Recharged With Carbon Dioxide Developed
  2. How Does The Brain Make Predictions? Neuroscientist Has A Theory
  3. Hubble Spotted A Stunning Spiral Galaxy In Andromeda Constellation
  4. Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

European Bison Project Seeks A Return To The Wild

Wild Bison Made A Comeback To Canada's Oldest National Park After 140 Years
Air Pollution

Air Pollution In European Countries Is 27 Times More Lethal Than That Of China
Baby Black Howler Monkey

Hundreds Of Monkeys Fell Dead From Brazilian Rainforest Trees
Venus Express Provides Views Of Planet's South Pole

NASA Develops A Computer Chip That Could Survive The Hot Temperature Of Venus
Real Time Analytics