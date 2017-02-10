Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

This White Dwarf Star Has The Materials Needed For Life, Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 04:53 AM EST
New Planet Discovered Around M Dwarf Star
In this handout, an undated illustration shows a representation of a newly discovered Neptune-sized planet orbiting the M dwarf star Gliese 436. This is only the second planet to be discovered orbiting an M class dwarf. M class stars are about four tenths the size of our sun and appear a reddish color because they are much cooler. (Image for representation only. Please see actual image below.)
(Photo : NASA/Getty Images)

A team of scientists discovered a white dwarf star that has the essentials for life such as carbon, nitrogen, oxygen and hydrogen, which are the components of water. It is about 200 lightyears away from the planet Earth and is located in the constellation Boötes.

The findings of the discovery were described in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. It was led by researchers at the UCLA. The team also found that this is the first time a white dwarf with nitrogen has been discovered, according to Phys.org.

The white dwarf star is referred to as WD 1425+540 and is found to have materials that are the basic building blocks for life, according to Benjamin Zuckerman, a co-author of the research and a UCLA professor of astronomy. "The findings indicate that some of the life's important preconditions are common in the Universe."

According to the researchers, there was this minor planet orbiting the white dwarf in the past 100,000 years or so, in which its trajectory was altered because of the gravitational pull of a planet in the same system. This caused the minor planet approached closely the white dwarf and destroyed the minor planet into gas and dust. The remnants then went into orbit around the white dwarf, and this eventually leads to the bringing and building blocks for life. The minor planet's mass was thought to have 30 percent water and other ices and 70 percent were rocky material.

Meanwhile, Zuckerman said that the study does not settle the question of whether life in the universe is common. He further said that first, you need an Earth-like world in its size, mass and at the proper distance from a star like the Sun. He added that astronomers still have not found a planet that matches those criteria.

Dwarf stars are main sequence stars that are small and have low luminosity. They are thought to be much brighter than the Sun, or much fainter. The dwarf stars referred to those fainters. Meanwhile, the giants are those brighter than the Sun. The dwarf stars also expanded to red dwarfs, brown dwarfs, white dwarfs, blue dwarfs, orange dwarfs, yellow dwarfs and black dwarfs. A white dwarf star has electron-degenerate matter.

TagsDwarf star, white dwarf star, WD 1425+540, Bootes, Earth

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Develops A Computer Chip That Could Survive The Hot Temperature Of Venus

A 'Middleweight' Black Hole Hiding At The Center Of the Globular Star Discovered...

A Giant Black Hole Devours A Star For Over A Decade

NASA's Juno Spacecraft Successfully Completed Its Fourth Flyby Of Jupiter

Hubble Spotted A Star About To Die In A 'Rotten Egg Nebula'

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

New Planet Discovered Around M Dwarf Star

This White Dwarf Star Has The Materials Needed For Life, Study Says
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Gets Ready For Testing At Historic 39A
Are Aliens Friends With Benefits?

Are Aliens Friends With Benefits Or Destroyers Of Worlds? Scientists Are In Dilemma
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Launches

NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Bad News For Humans From Proxima b
  2. Keep Your Eyes On The Skies! Triple Treat Of Eclipse, Comet And Full Moon On Friday
  3. New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Unearthed In Israel, Here’s Why The Discovery Is Important
  1. Battery That Could Be Recharged With Carbon Dioxide Developed
  2. What Happens To The Body When People Quit Smoking?
  3. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  4. UAE To Be First Islamic Nation To Launch Mars Mission
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

An African Safari

A Plague Threatens The Entire Population Of The Saiga Antelope In Mongolia
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Watch Out For Friday's Night Sky Events: A Full Moon, Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And A Comet All In One Night
Granddad

'Granddad': The Longest-Living Aquarium Fish Euthanized Due To Failing Health
Geckolepis Megalepis

New Gecko Species Can Put Houdini To Shame
Real Time Analytics