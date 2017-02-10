Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens ISS

NASA Develops A Computer Chip That Could Survive The Hot Temperature Of Venus

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 03:57 AM EST
Venus Express Provides Views Of Planet's South Pole
In this handout composite image provided by the European Space Agency, the south pole of the planet Venus is seen in a false-color view provided by the Venus Express space probe April 12, 2006. This image, one of the first captured of the planet's south pole, shows the planet's day side at left and night side at right. The views were captured by VIRTIS (Visible and Infrared Thermal Imaging Spectrometer). (Image for representation only.)
NASA scientists created a computer chip that could stand the high temperature of the surface of the planet Venus. This planet is known for having the hottest surface in the Solar System with about 800-plus degree Fahrenheit, even hotter than Mercury.

NASA could probably launch a rover now or in 2023 with the invention of the new computer chip. It is known that humans have not sent a lander to Venus since 1982.

Philip Neudeck, the electronic engineer of NASA Glenn Research Center in Ohio, told Gizmodo that if you look at Mars missions, there have been rovers on the surface getting all sorts of scientific data. He further said that data set is totally missing from Venus and that is because the electronics do not function on Venus.

To resolve this problem and gather scientific data from the planet Venus, the NASA Glenn Research Center invented a computer chip. This computer chip could survive the condition in Venus for 521 hours and that is nearly 22 days, according to Popular Mechanics.

Most of the chips are made out of silicon. At high temperatures, these chips start behaving like a regular conductor instead of a semiconductor. On the other hand, the chips built by NASA are made from silicon carbide. These maintain their good semiconducting properties. The team also guarantees that the wires connecting all the pieces of the chip would not burn. This is because they used exceptional materials such as tantalum silicide among others.

Venus is also called the "Morning Star' and the "Evening Star" by the writers and poets. The planet is named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty and the second planet from the Sun. Venus is also referred to as terrestrial planet and called Earth's sister planet. This is due to their similar mass, size, bulk composition and proximity to the Sun. the scientist would like to explore this planet. This is because its geological processes and greenhouse gas-loaded atmosphere could aid the scientists in understanding processes on the planet Earth.

