Updated Hot Tags NASA alien existence international space station Aliens ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hairy Drones Could Function As Bees

Brooke James
First Posted: Feb 10, 2017 03:40 AM EST
Urban Beekeeping Growing In Popularity
Bees cover a honeycomb rack as urban beekeeper Erika Mayr chekcs on the health as well as the honey content of one of her honey bee colonies on the roof of a building in Kreuzberg district.
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

People may not expect it, but honeybees are dying at an alarming rate around the globe. To prepare for such form of apocalypse, scientists are looking to find ways of replacing them with robots.

Popular Mechanics reported that bees are not yet in danger of going extinct. However, there have been several species already on the endangered list. Joshua Campbell, a researcher at the University of Florida, told The Christian Science Monitor last year that it is harder to keep colonies alive today than 20 years ago.

To remedy the situation, Eijiro Miyako of the National Institute of Advance Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) Nanomaterials Research and his team created miniature robots that could be considered as a partial solution. Their project -- small drones coated in horsehair and a sticky gel -- could help pollinate crops and help offset the loss of bees worldwide.

"The findings, which will have applications for agriculture and robotics, among others, could lead to the development of artificial pollinators and help counter the problems caused by declining honeybee populations," Miyako shared with Yahoo.

The same article discussed the course of Miyako's experiments, noting that he began experimenting with liquids that could be used as electrical conductors. Among his failed attempts produced a sticky gel that was relegated to storage for a decade, until a rediscovery from a cleanup gave him the idea of reusing it. He then began experimenting with houseflies and ants to see if they could pick up pollens from a box of tulips.

When the experiment proved to be a success, he then moved to drones, coating them with horsehair to mimic a bee's fuzzy coating. He shared in the study that the robots were able to absorb the pollen and could still be flown to a second flower where they can help artificially pollinate plants.

Miyako is not the first, nor the only one to have this idea. Popular Mechanics also noted that engineers at Harvard have been working on robotic bees for ears, especially considering the importance of pollination in the natural world.

TagsHoneybees, bee, robot bees, pollination

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Butterfly Population Decreasing; Not Yet Too Late to Help

Research Reveals Climate Change Causes Increase In Pollen Allergy

Hundreds Of Whales Die In Mass Stranding In New Zealand

Where On Planet Earth Does This 'Orange' Alligator Come From?

Hairy Drones Could Function As Bees

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

New Planet Discovered Around M Dwarf Star

This White Dwarf Star Has The Materials Needed For Life, Study Says
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch

SpaceX Gets Ready For Testing At Historic 39A
Are Aliens Friends With Benefits?

Are Aliens Friends With Benefits Or Destroyers Of Worlds? Scientists Are In Dilemma
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Launches

NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Bad News For Humans From Proxima b
  2. Keep Your Eyes On The Skies! Triple Treat Of Eclipse, Comet And Full Moon On Friday
  3. New Dead Sea Scrolls Cave Unearthed In Israel, Here’s Why The Discovery Is Important
  1. Battery That Could Be Recharged With Carbon Dioxide Developed
  2. What Happens To The Body When People Quit Smoking?
  3. Man Labeled 'Just Fat' Has 59 kg Tumor Removed
  4. UAE To Be First Islamic Nation To Launch Mars Mission
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

An African Safari

A Plague Threatens The Entire Population Of The Saiga Antelope In Mongolia
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Watch Out For Friday's Night Sky Events: A Full Moon, Deep Penumbral Lunar Eclipse And A Comet All In One Night
Granddad

'Granddad': The Longest-Living Aquarium Fish Euthanized Due To Failing Health
Geckolepis Megalepis

New Gecko Species Can Put Houdini To Shame
Real Time Analytics